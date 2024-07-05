Child drowns at campground near Edmonton

RCMP say a five-year-old drowned at a campground south of Edmonton after they left the family camper while their parents were sleeping.

Wetaskiwin RCMP say on July 2 at 4 pm, Mounties were advised of a drowning that occurred earlier in the day at the Lions Campground in Wetaskiwin.

An investigation has determined that a five-year-old child, a resident of Wetaskiwin, left the family camper while the parents were sleeping. The child was later located in the pond adjacent to the campground.

CPR was attempted, and EMS attended and transported the child to the hospital, where additional lifesaving efforts were made; however, the child passed away at the hospital.

“RCMP express our most heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” the news release added.