Grab your sunscreen and make sure your AC unit is up to snuff because Edmonton is set to see some seriously warm temperatures soon.

According to Alyssa Pederson, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), a “drastic weather pattern change” from what we have been seeing is on its way, all thanks to an upper ridge bringing with it a string of days above the 30°C mark.

It’s a welcome change of pace, with Edmonton only having three days above 25 °C in June and just one day above 25°C registered in May.

Pederson says mid- to high 20s are forecast for the weekend before the heavy heat kicks in for the upcoming work week. Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to be the hottest days, with temperatures of 32°C and 34°C, respectively.

The heat might be so strong that a couple of records may fall, with next Wednesday looking like the best chance of shattering Edmonton’s daytime high record.

As for when this heatwave is set to expire, Pederson said the end of it is a little uncertain at this time, with the heat and ridge set to carry into mid-July.

“That being said, though, there is the potential that on Thursday to Saturday next week, it will weaken a little to the 27-29°C range, so still relatively the same, but severity of the heat will wane in and out into next week and the week after,” Pederson added.

Don’t expect much rain either over the next little while, with no precipitation in the forecast for Edmonton, just “blue skies and sunny right through next Thursday.”

Due to the intensity of the heat in the forecast, Pederson added that if you plan on going outside and doing outside activities, have enough water with you or ensure there’s access to water, stay hydrated during the heat, and know the signs of heat illness and the risk of heat illness.