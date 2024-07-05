Real EstateUrbanizedEdmonton Homes

10 homes for sale in Edmonton with two-bedrooms under $350,000

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
Jul 5 2024, 7:31 pm
10 homes for sale in Edmonton with two-bedrooms under $350,000
Royal Lepage Premier Real Estate

If you are looking for a deal on real estate in Edmonton, we have rounded up 10 homes for sale under the $350,000 price point, all with two bedrooms.

So whether you are looking to buy that long-awaited first home or maybe dipping your toes into the rental market, here are some houses that won’t be too hard on your bank account.

3610 112 Avenue NW- $329,000

Re/Max River City

Re/Max River City

  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • Built in 1955
  • 1,437 square feet

9235 152 Street NW- $315,000

Re/Max Elite

Re/Max Elite

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • Built in 1953
  • 711 square feet

12338 82 Street NW- $338,000

Century 21 Gillany Realty

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • Built in 1947
  • 672 square feet

#2 12025 92 Street NW- $340,000

Royal Lepage Premier Real Estate

Royal Lepage Premier Real Estate

  • Two bedrooms
  • Three bathrooms
  • Built in 2022
  • 947 square feet

11419 111A Avenue NW- $349,900

homes for sale in Edmonton

Real Broker

homes for sale in Edmonton

Real Broker

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • Built in 1951
  • 847 square feet

13803 23 Street NW- $319,900

homes for sale in Edmonton

Re/Max Elite

homes for sale in Edmonton

Re/Max Elite

  • Two bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • Built in 1978
  • 1,012 square feet

11424 86 Street NW- $345,000

homes for sale in Edmonton

Royal LePage Noralta Real Estate

Royal LePage Noralta Real Estate

  • Two bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • Built in 1945
  • 947 square feet

12823 130 Street NW- $300,000

Re/Max Professionals

homes for sale in Edmonton

Re/Max Professionals

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • Built in 1958
  • 1,101 square feet

4424 33A Avenue NW- $324,999

homes for sale in Edmonton

Exp Realty

homes for sale in Edmonton

Exp Realty

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • Built in 1981
  • 905 square feet

12920 63 Street NW- $309,900

Re/Max River City

homes for sale in Edmonton

Re/Max River City

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • Built in 1956
  • 956 square feet
