10 homes for sale in Edmonton with two-bedrooms under $350,000
Jul 5 2024, 7:31 pm
If you are looking for a deal on real estate in Edmonton, we have rounded up 10 homes for sale under the $350,000 price point, all with two bedrooms.
So whether you are looking to buy that long-awaited first home or maybe dipping your toes into the rental market, here are some houses that won’t be too hard on your bank account.
3610 112 Avenue NW- $329,000
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- Built in 1955
- 1,437 square feet
9235 152 Street NW- $315,000
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- Built in 1953
- 711 square feet
12338 82 Street NW- $338,000
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- Built in 1947
- 672 square feet
#2 12025 92 Street NW- $340,000
- Two bedrooms
- Three bathrooms
- Built in 2022
- 947 square feet
11419 111A Avenue NW- $349,900
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- Built in 1951
- 847 square feet
- Two bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- Built in 1978
- 1,012 square feet
11424 86 Street NW- $345,000
- Two bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- Built in 1945
- 947 square feet
12823 130 Street NW- $300,000
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- Built in 1958
- 1,101 square feet
4424 33A Avenue NW- $324,999
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- Built in 1981
- 905 square feet
12920 63 Street NW- $309,900
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- Built in 1956
- 956 square feet