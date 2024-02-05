West Edmonton Mall mourns the death of its beloved green sea turtle

West Edmonton Mall announced over the weekend that its green sea turtle, Mini, died after an ongoing health battle earlier last month.

The mall posted the news to its Facebook account, saying the turtle died on January 12 and its “veterinary team and animal care staff explored every option available to diagnose and treat his condition,” from carefully transporting him off-site to undergo a CT scan, to consulting with sea turtle specialists from around the world.

It was eventually decided that Mini’s quality of life had declined to the point that he was euthanized on January 12 while surrounded by his keepers and veterinary staff who loved him.

A necropsy later discovered that a perforated intestine was the cause.

The mall also provided information regarding Mini’s life, stating that he was captive-bred and hatched on July 15, 1996. He then travelled to the University of British Colombia, where he participated in a research study to further our academic knowledge on sea turtle physiology, before ending up at Marine Life at West Edmonton Mall on May 15, 1999, alongside his brother, Blue.

“He was deeply loved by staff and guests alike for his lively disposition. He was often one of the first to swim over and greet guests and staff,” the mall added.