8 best hotel jacuzzis in Edmonton for your next staycation

There’s nothing wrong with treating yourself to a relaxing getaway every now and then.

A hot tub is a perfect way to unwind, whether you’re a local or a traveller looking for something different. We’ve got you covered if you’re looking for the best hotel jacuzzis in Edmonton. Here are the top 8 picks that will make you want to book a staycation ASAP.

This beautiful hotel in the heart of Edmonton is just steps away from the ICE District and has plenty of incredible restaurants. Enjoy a night out on the town and then soak the evening away in the hot tub.

Cost: Approximately $439/night

The Fantasyland Hotel at West Edmonton Mall is the ideal staycation destination. Everything you need to feel like you’re on a tropical getaway can be found under one roof of the mall. Famous for its themed rooms, the Fantasyland Hotel has a ton of hot tub suite options.

Cost: Approximately $401/night

This hotel, located just outside Edmonton in Leduc, is regularly rated highly by locals for its jacuzzi suite.

Cost: Approximately $229/night

Your staycation will have a very regal vibe at this charming little north-side hotel.

Cost: Approximately $201/night

Unwind in a relaxing staycation in the jacuzzi suite at the beautifully updated Best Western Cedar Park Inn.

Cost: Approximately $144/night

In addition to having one of the top hot tub suites, it’ll truly feel like a tropical getaway on the treed atrium of this hotel.

Cost: Approximately $274/night

For the best weekend staycation experience, book a room at the modern, upscale Renaissance Edmonton Hotel close to the airport.

Cost: Approximately $313/night