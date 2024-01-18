Relief is on the way with a 32°C warm-up forecasted in Edmonton

It appears Edmonton’s deep freeze is soon coming to an end, with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) predicting a warm-up for the city by the middle of next week.

Today’s forecast calls for a chance of flurries with a high of -19°C, making it the chilliest day the weather agency forecasts for a while as warmer temperatures start making their way into YEG.

Between tonight’s low of -29°C and Wednesday’s balmy high of 3°C, Edmonton will experience a 32°C change in temperature over the next week.

You might also like: 9 amazing things to do in Edmonton this weekend: January 19 to 21

McDavid gets booed in Montreal unlike anywhere else but he’s okay with it

Health Canada recalls popular over-the-counter kids' medicine due to overdose risk

After temperatures plunged to -45°C last week, briefly making Edmonton one of the coldest cities on earth, we are more than happy to see positive temperatures in the forecast for the city.

So bundle up over these next few days and make sure to let your vehicle warm up before you head to work in the morning — there’s light at the end of the cold tunnel come next week!