5 warm destinations you can fly to from Edmonton for under $150

Laine Mitchell
Oct 7 2022, 9:16 pm
View of Long Beach, California, USA. (Matt Gush/Shutterstock)

We all need a little weekend getaway sometimes, and luckily there are some stunning, warm destinations to fly to right from Edmonton.

With the holidays quickly approaching the lower the cost of a flight the better, and we have rounded up five warm spots Edmontonians can escape to as the winter months approach.

So don’t put that sunscreen away just yet — you might be needing it!

San Francisco, California

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by San Francisco (@onlyinsf)

Dates: October 13 to 16
Airline: Flair Airlines
Cost: $136 roundtrip

Los Angeles, California

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Discover Los Angeles (@discoverla)

Dates: December 1 to 4
Airline: Flair Airlines
Cost: $135 roundtrip

Long Beach, California

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by City of Long Beach (@longbeachcity)

Dates: December 1 to 4
Airline: Flair Airlines
Cost: $136 roundtrip

Phoenix, Nevada

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Visit Phoenix (@visitphoenix)

Dates: October 27 to 30
Airline: Flair Airlines
Cost: $146 roundtrip

San Jose, California

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Visit San Jose (@visitsanjose)

Dates: October 13 to 16
Airline: Flair Airlines
Cost: $136 roundtrip

