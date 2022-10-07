5 warm destinations you can fly to from Edmonton for under $150
We all need a little weekend getaway sometimes, and luckily there are some stunning, warm destinations to fly to right from Edmonton.
With the holidays quickly approaching the lower the cost of a flight the better, and we have rounded up five warm spots Edmontonians can escape to as the winter months approach.
So don’t put that sunscreen away just yet — you might be needing it!
San Francisco, California
Dates: October 13 to 16
Airline: Flair Airlines
Cost: $136 roundtrip
Los Angeles, California
Dates: December 1 to 4
Airline: Flair Airlines
Cost: $135 roundtrip
Long Beach, California
Dates: December 1 to 4
Airline: Flair Airlines
Cost: $136 roundtrip
Phoenix, Nevada
Dates: October 27 to 30
Airline: Flair Airlines
Cost: $146 roundtrip
San Jose, California
Dates: October 13 to 16
Airline: Flair Airlines
Cost: $136 roundtrip