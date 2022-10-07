You can fly roundtrip to Hawaii from Edmonton for under $400 right now

Ready to cash in on that trip of a lifetime to Hawaii AND save a bunch of money at the same time?

Right now, there are flights from Edmonton to not just one vacation destination in Hawaii, but TWO for less than $400 return. Usually, the cost of jetting there is between $281 to $374 more, depending on which spot you decide to hit up.

You can check out so many trails, bays, beaches, and delicious restaurants, no matter which island you decide to fly to. A helicopter tour may be in the cards when you visit; it always offers the most spectacular views!

Flights for under $400 from Edmonton are available to Kauai and Maui, with dates varying for each location.

All of the flights offered are with WestJet and are significantly cheaper than other airlines during the same time frame as this deal.

How to book this flight deal

Go to Google Flights. Enter Edmonton (YEG) to Kauai (LIH) and Maui (OGG) Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you for the lowest fare. The best deals seem to be in mid-November and early December.

The lowest price we found overall was $374 to Kauai through Google Flights for roundtrip flights using this date combination:

Departing November 12, returning November 21

When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be on offer.