NewsWeather

Hello winter? Edmonton just got its first snowfall of the season (PHOTOS)

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Nov 2 2022, 3:15 pm
Hello winter? Edmonton just got its first snowfall of the season (PHOTOS)
Daily Hive

The streak is over folks, with Edmonton waking up to its first significant snowfall of the season on Wednesday morning.

We had a pretty good run, especially when you look at the data for the past 10 years of when the snow first falls in YEG. Alas, all good things must come to an end.

We do have to say that the sight of snow is kind of welcomed now that Halloween has passed, and we have rounded up some photos from across the city of how much snow has blanketed streets and homes. Enjoy!

It seems like Edmonton got much more of a dusting than our friends to the south, with photos and videos coming out of Calgary and the surrounding area with hefty snow.

If you are curious about what this month holds weather-wise, check out the November forecast for Alberta right here. If you want an early look at how winter might treat the province, we got that too!

From the looks of Environment Canada’s seven-day forecast, Edmonton will be getting more snow in the coming days. Bundle up out there!

Environment Canada

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.