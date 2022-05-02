Edmontonians love their green spaces, so news of a new park potentially coming to Edmonton’s downtown core is music to our ears!

The City of Edmonton says Warehouse Park will be coming to the downtown area in 2025, transforming what is currently parking lots into a natural haven.

“Designed for all ages and abilities, the new downtown park will provide space for you to play, be active, relax and gather with friends and neighbours surrounded by green trees and a large open lawn,” the city touts on its website.

Warehouse Park will be the size of over two football fields, covering 1.47 hectares between 106 Street and 108 Street and Jasper Avenue to 102 Avenue.

The project includes the development of new open spaces, a public washroom facility and the renewal of the streets and alleyways interfacing with the park, the city said in a news release.

The City’s engagement process launches today, May 2 and runs over the next three weeks. Edmontonians can share their input by: