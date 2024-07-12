Financial software company Intuit has shut down its Edmonton office as part of a company-wide strategy that involves laying off 10% of its staff.

The company, which provides software such as TurboTax and QuickBooks, announced the layoffs earlier this week.

Intuit said it is reinvesting in new technologies, growing other sites internationally, and “accelerating investment” in its Toronto office.

As a result, 106 employees in Edmonton were laid off, with a few being offered different roles at different locations within the company.

“We are grateful for the amazing contributions and impact our employees and the Edmonton community have made on Intuit,” the company wrote in a statement to Daily Hive.

In a blog post, Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi said that the company is “in a position of strength,” focusing its investment on new technologies such as GenAI.

“To fulfill our mission to power the prosperity of our customers around the world and strengthen our leadership position, we must accelerate our innovation and investments in the areas that are most important to our future success,” he wrote.

Despite laying off 10% of its workforce — approximately 1,800 employees — Intuit says it will rehire around 1,800 new people company-wide, primarily in engineering, product, and customer-facing roles such as sales, customer success, and marketing.

“We expect our overall headcount to grow in fiscal 2025 (twelve months starting August 1, 2024) and beyond,” Intuit writes.