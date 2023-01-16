Edmonton named one of the best places to live in Canada

Residing in Edmonton has a wealth of perks, and one ranking has just named YEG as one of the best places to live in Canada.

MoveHub rounded up the seven best places to live in Canada, and Edmonton was the sole spot in western Canada to make the cut thanks to being best for families.

“Edmonton is a great place for anyone looking to start a family,” the ranking stated, pointing to Edmonton public schools performing well when compared to others in Canada.

Of course, West Edmonton Mall was mentioned, because when people think of Edmonton, how can the massive WEM not come to mind?

“The mall houses bowling, mini golf, escape rooms, an aquarium, an ice rink, an amusement park, and a waterpark! Some people may think that’s too much. Most kids would say it’s not enough,” MoveHub said.

Pros listed include an “enormous mall,” Edmonton’s numerous film and music festivals, and its good education systems.

Cons the ranking rounded up didn’t include YEG’s sometimes bitterly cold temperatures in the winter and focused on its “subpar public transport” and “questionable infrastructure,” like its streetlights and roads.

Three spots in Quebec were also included on the list, along with two spots in Ontario and one in Nova Scotia.