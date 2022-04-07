A Look Inside: $2.25M Downtown Edmonton penthouse views with four balconies (PHOTOS)

Aptly described as “Manhattan In Edmonton,” a penthouse apartment in the downtown core promises wild river valley views and plenty of spots to see them.

Located on 1200- 11933 Jasper Avenue in the Illuminada Ii building, the nearly 5,200 square foot pad is going for a cool $2,249,000, according to its Zoocasa listing.

With four bedrooms and three bathrooms, this spot sure can accommodate guests.

Apart from the dazzling views within the apartment, there are four (that’s right, four) balconies to enjoy.

The living rooms feature a three-sided fireplace surrounded by marble and a dining room with a suspended ceiling fixture. The elegance!

The main bedroom boasts an exquisite ensuite and large walk-in closet. All the goodies are there!

With more than 5,000 square feet of living space, there is a media room, office, and den.

There are also four titled parking spots that are all yours, so none of your friends or family would ever have to street park when they are in town.

Just look at that view of the gorgeous Edmonton River Valley and that golf course. We could see ourselves enjoying a morning coffee while admiring that view!