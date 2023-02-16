Roads could be dicey around Edmonton this snowy long weekend

If you have plans to go anywhere this Family Day long weekend, Friday and Saturday are the time to do it.

While we’ve been enjoying a well-deserved break from the frigid February temperatures, Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists say that won’t last for very long. There will be a few flurries and mild temperatures at the start of the weekend, then a dump of snow on Sunday, followed by a deep freeze.

“It’s looking like it’ll be possible to have about five centimetres, maybe five to 10 for the weekend, and that snow could lead to some poor travel conditions on Sunday,” explained Kyle Fougere, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Notably, if you have plans to travel north, snow could be heavier in these regions, said Fougere. The system bringing snow into the province will also drag cold air behind it, meaning temperatures will plummet to around -22°C by Tuesday morning.

“It’s probably going to be more like Wednesday or Thursday when we reach our coldest temperatures for the week.”

According to Fougere, we can expect to see lows around -30°C. Yikes.

The big takeaway? Drive safe, keep your eyes posted for poor road conditions, and have fun outdoors while the weather is still good. Check out our list of some of the best things to do this long weekend, indoors and outdoors!