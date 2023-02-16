A rule allowing everyone to be topless at city pools is causing a fuss online

An amended policy allowing all patrons of Edmonton City aquatic centres to take a page out of Europe’s playbook and go topless while swimming is stirring quite the debate online.

In June 2022, the policy was quietly amended following a review and a series of engagement sessions with diverse focus groups that began in 2019. It was done to ensure that attire in various city recreation and leisure centres aligned with the Alberta Human Rights Act’s recognition of gender, gender identity, and gender expression protections.

“After thoughtful consideration, the City determined it cannot deny anyone from accessing a City-owned and operated indoor or outdoor pool because they wish to swim while not wearing a top,” Priya Bhasin-Singh, director of aquatics and community leisure centres, explained in a statement to Daily Hive.

“We believe our swimming guidelines must not discriminate on the basis of gender and not exclude anyone visiting a City facility.”

In the statement, Bhasin-Singh also claimed that since the amendment took effect, they had not received public feedback.

However, a conversation was sparked a few days ago when a Reddit user posted a screenshot to r/Edmonton of the rule after it caught their eye while reviewing City pool guidelines.

“Topless in city-owned pools??? Is this new??” wrote the user.

The conversation ignited and quickly gained momentum, with more people discovering the rule and chiming in, especially after local media caught wind of the amendment.

Some people don’t think it’s a big deal and that we are just too prudish here in North America; some think it’s an elaborate scheme to attract people to Alberta, while others feel much more strongly about the matter.

It would be better if it was made ‘equal’ or ‘fair’ by requiring men to wear a top instead of this. This isn’t raising a standard, this is lowering it. You’re asking for more problems here. — Zac Billingsley (@billingsley_zac) February 16, 2023

Some think Edmonton is a bit too nippy to be dressed so scantily clad.

Isn’t it cold in Edmonton? Patrons could freeze their 2T’s off. — CARL LAVENDER (@visenergy) February 16, 2023

Others would like to see us get with the times.

Visit a beach in Europe or the Carribean; It really isn’t that big a deal. People typically mind their own business and move on with their day. We are somewhat behind the times in North America. — Sunday Thomas (@SundayOThomas5) February 16, 2023

What do you think about the policy? Let us know in the comments.