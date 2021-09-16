Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. If you are sick, please stay home.

A beautiful, massive botanical garden and a picnic at twilight? This dreamy experience is now a reality at a botanic garden just outside of Edmonton.

The Twilight Picnic Experience at the University of Alberta’s Botanic Garden gives guests admission to the sprawling 240-acre property in Parkland County, just 15 minutes southwest of Edmonton.

Along with admission there is live entertainment, sparkling water and a gourmet meal box from Partake restaurant.

The picnic boxes are filled with locally sourced charcuterie, cheeses, fruits, breads, vegetables, sweet treats and are adorned with fresh edible flowers.

The cost for two people is $125, and guests can arrive at 5 pm and stay until the garden closes at 10 pm.

If you are looking for an alcoholic beverage, bar carts will be available in the Kurimoto Japanese Garden and the Aga Khan Garden.

If you are celebrating a special occasion, you can opt for some add-ons like blankets, flowers and personalized cards to really make the experience special.

When: Now until September 30, 2021 from 5 to 10 pm

Address: University of Alberta Botanic Garden, Alberta 60, Spruce Grove

Cost: $125 for two; tickets can be found here.