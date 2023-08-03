UNIQLO is opening a second location in Edmonton this fall

Japanese clothing giant UNIQLO is expanding its reach in Edmonton, with another location opening in the city this fall.

Today, the company announced it will add its second location to Southgate Centre.

“We are excited to open our second location in Edmonton,” said Daisuke Tsukagoshi, CEO of UNIQLO North America, in a press release.

“Since opening at West Edmonton Mall in 2019, It’s clear that Edmonton customers shop with longevity in mind – UNIQLO has always strived to offer thoughtfully crafted clothing with life’s needs in mind.”

The 15,000-square-foot store will offer everything that makes UNIQLO unique, from the guest experience to its entire lineup of LifeWear for men, women, and kids.

West Edmonton Mall was the first location the clothing giant opened in Alberta.

Earlier this year, Calgary got its first UNIQLO location when the brand opened its doors at Chinook Centre.

UNIQLO is also entering new cities across the US, with more to come in Canada. Uniqlo aims to open 20 new stores a year to reach 200 in North America by 2027.

Uniqlo opened its first store in Hiroshima, Japan, in 1984 and has been creating

apparel that comes from the Japanese values of simplicity, quality, and longevity ever since.

Now, the brand has more than 2,400 stores worldwide, including 17 stores in Canada and

online.