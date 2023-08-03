The City of Edmonton is hiring for a ton of jobs and some pay over $100K

Looking to switch careers and make good money at a new gig? You’re in luck, the City of Edmonton is hiring for a ton of jobs right now, and some of them pay over $100,000 per year.

The City is offering hundreds of careers, from full-time and part-time to contract work, and some provide outstanding benefits. There’s something for everyone, too, from administrative support workers to transit peace officers and engineers.

Here are some jobs you can grab at the City of Edmonton that pay a pretty penny.

Extreme Weather Response Coordinator

Salary: $80,769.19 to $102,059.94 per year

Who should apply: People who enjoy working in quickly changing environments where their work results in service delivery to Edmontonians experiencing homelessness. In this role, you’ll work across the corporation and homeless-serving system to determine and implement solutions that ensure people can meet their basic needs and stay safe in extreme weather situations.

Apply here

Program Administrative Support

Salary: $46,689.77 to $57,973.32 per year

Who should apply: This position offers administrative support to the Edmonton Valley Zoo, Muttart Conservatory, John Janzen Nature Centre, City Arts Centre and John Walter Museum. If you enjoy these fantastic Edmonton attractions, then this may be the role for you!

Apply here

You might also like: 24 companies hiring for hundreds of amazing jobs in Edmonton this August

Canadian company known for immersive van Gogh exhibits files for bankruptcy

Some Canadians can expect more money from the feds this week

Transit Peace Officer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETS (@edmontontransit)

Salary: $80,252 to $88,919 per year

Who should apply: Those looking for a role that will challenge them and provide training throughout their career should apply to become a Transit Peace Officer. Help to make Edmonton Transit a safe, secure, welcoming, and inclusive environment for all Edmontonians.

Apply here

Web Content Writer

Salary: $51,769.02 to $68,846.49 per year

Who should apply: The Edmonton Police Service is looking for a Web Content Writer to work in a fast-paced environment as part of the police corporate communications team. Working closely with the Digital Media Supervisor, you’ll coordinate content owned and generated by the Edmonton Police Service.

Apply here

Legislative Services Advisor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Edmonton (@cityofedmonton)

Salary: $72,427.60 to $106,325.14 per year

Who should apply: This position plays a critical role in planning and executing projects on municipal governance for City Council, committees, the City Manager, the Executive Leadership Team and the Office of the City Clerk. You’ll need to be a master of organization as this role involves working with multiple departments, tight deadlines, and a myriad of requirements from City administration.

Apply here

Heavy Equipment Technician

Salary: $95, 154.34 per year

Who should apply: In this role, Heavy Equipment Technicians are responsible for a full range of mechanical and body services to Edmonton Transit. Heavy Equipment Technicians troubleshoot, repair, and overhaul engines, brakes, driveline components, hydraulic systems, and electrical components, in addition to a ton of other work that keeps ETS moving.

Apply here

Senior Engineer

Salary: $90,219 to $128,884 per year

Who should apply: The City of Edmonton is looking for a Senior Engineer with a wide range of leadership and technical responsibilities across various levels of Transportation Engineering and Design. The position includes supervising staff responsible for reviewing and approving engineering design drawings, among other duties.

Apply here

Safe Mobility Analyst

Salary: $80,769.19 to $102,059.94

Who should apply: Help keep Edmonton city streets safe by advancing the City’s efforts to achieve Vision Zero, zero traffic-related fatalities and injuries by 2032. Safe Mobility Analysts analyze traffic safety data to prioritize locations for collision-reducing action, among other responsibilities.

Apply here