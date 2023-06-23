A popular Ukrainian vintage fair returns tomorrow in Edmonton

A popular vintage fair is taking place this weekend in Edmonton that you’ll want to check out and probably stay for a bite to eat.

The Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts (ACUA) is back with its annual Ukrainian Vintage Fair taking place tomorrow from 11 am to 3 pm.

At the fair, you’ll find Ukrainian artifacts, clothing, costumes, ceramics, dolls, artwork, books, records, tapes, wood carvings, cookbooks, pysanky eggs, gifts, religious items, textiles, jewelry, furniture, and more.

“Find a hidden gem, or replace that broken plate Baba hasn’t found out about yet…

Add to your dining set, maybe even some shot glasses to get your Ukrainian party started!” ACUA says on its website.

“Maybe you’ll find a rare Mickey and Bunny record or an old cookbook for some new recipes! Get in boho chic style with a vintage Ukrainian shirt! Come down and visit with items from your childhood, and come out to have some old-fashioned fun!”

If you get hungry at the fair, Ukraine’s Kitchen by Free Store will be selling hot and fresh Ukrainian food, including borshch, kovbasa, and rohalyky will be available fresh at the event.

There is no cost to attend, and items not sold on the fair date will be available at the ACUA for sale until August 12.

When: June 24 from 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts – Unit 100, 10554 110th Street