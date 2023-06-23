Arbour, an exciting new restaurant concept, is opening a new location soon in Edmonton.

Located in the heart of Whyte Ave (in the old Chapman building), this is a chef-driven spot for shareable plates.

The team is hoping for a soft opening by July 4, with a grand opening that next weekend.

The menu hasn’t been revealed yet, but we do know the concept is sharable and small plates with influence from all over the globe, primarily with Mexican, Indonesian, and Middle Eastern flavours.

As if that wasn’t drool-worthy enough, there is also going to be a sourdough pizza program.

Make sure to check this spot out when it opens in July on one of YEG’s most iconic strips.

Arbour

Address: 10421 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram