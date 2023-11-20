The Uber logo is pictured on a phone. (Lutsenko_Oleksandr/Shutterstock)

Need someone to shovel your driveway or help you put together a new shelf?

If you’re in, Edmonton, you can find someone to do that for you through Uber in the near future.

The ridehailing app is launching a pilot project, dubbed Uber Tasks, in Alberta’s capital in the coming weeks.

During the initial pilot, drivers and delivery people can opt-in to help customers with small projects in and around the home.

Those tasks include furniture assembly, snow removal, in-home laundry, packing or unpacking, holiday decorating, yard cleanup, mulching, garden maintenance, and lawn mowing.

It’s a small trial where Uber is testing a new way for drivers and delivery people to earn on the platform.

“We’re always thinking about how to bring people more ways to earn with Uber,” Uber spokesperson Keerthana Rang told Daily Hive Urbanized.

“This small pilot is the newest way for drivers and delivery people to put their skills to work and earn on their own schedule.”

Drivers and delivery people can opt-in to perform the tasks that interest them and can browse and reserve from the open opportunities available. Drivers and delivery people will see estimated earnings before reserving a task.

For certain tasks, Uber said, drivers and delivery people will need to have the required tools to complete the job/project.

The pilot will launch in the coming weeks in Edmonton, Alberta, and Fort Myers, Florida, but no exact date was specified.