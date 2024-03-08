Oilers and Eberle won't be reuniting on trade deadline day: report

Edmonton Oilers fans hoping for a Jordan Eberle reunion on trade deadline day have been let down.

The 33-year-old, who was on the trading block, has signed a two-year, $9.5 million contract extension with the Seattle Kraken that will carry an average annual value of $4.75 million. He has 14 goals and 37 points through 58 games this season.

“As Jeff Marek indicated, Jordan Eberle re-signs in Seattle for 2x$4.75 million,” Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman wrote on X.

Eberle, who has suited up for 998 games in his NHL career, spent his first seven seasons with the Oilers after they selected him 22nd overall in the 2008 draft. He played 507 games with Edmonton, scoring 165 goals and 382 points.

A reunion between the Oilers and Eberle had been discussed for some time this season, as general manager Ken Holland was looking to add a scoring forward to his lineup. He instead chose to address that need by acquiring Adam Henrique, as well as Sam Carrick, from the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.

The Kraken are the third team Eberle has played for in his career, which likely plays a role in why he chose to stay put and sign an extension. He was traded by the Oilers to the New York Islanders after the 2016-17 season, and remained there until being claimed by the Kraken in the 2021 expansion draft.

With Eberle re-signed and Tyler Toffoli having just been traded to the Winnipeg Jets, it seems likely that the Oilers won’t be making any moves today. One forward they’d been linked to in Pavel Buchnevich is still up for grabs, but the asking price seems to be too high for Holland’s liking.

The Oilers were able to make one additional move yesterday, acquiring Troy Stecher from the Arizona Coyotes. The 29-year-old adds some depth to their blue line in what they are hoping will be a long playoff run this spring.