Two Edmonton acts advance to the semi-finals in "Canada's Got Talent" (VIDEOS)

While Canada’s Got Talent may be the name of the competition, there’s no denying that Edmonton is full of incredibly talented people.

On last night’s show, the 18 acts advancing to the semi-finals were revealed, and among them, three are from Alberta. Of those three acts, two are based in Edmonton.

Singer/musician Beatrice Love and street dance crew Cool Giraffes are the two Edmonton-based acts that will advance to the semi-finals.

Atsushi Ono, a magician from Calgary, was the third Alberta act to advance.

Beatrice Love blew the judges away in late March after performing a powerful cover of “Who’s Lovin’ You” by the Jackson 5.

The 36-year-old singer, originally from Treaty 8 territory (Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation No. 455/Horse Lake First Nation No. 449), has been involved with music ever since she can remember.

She credits her father, a longtime musician, for igniting her passion for music at an early age.

“Growing up Indigenous in this country – it sets you on a trajectory to a specific way of living – and at the end of that, I was a homeless drug addict,” Love explained during her introduction on the show.

“Music was how I rebuilt my life. It was that one great part of me, that one thing that nobody could take from me. Because of music, I was able to have a second chance.”

Love’s performance quickly captivated the judges and audience members, which is unsurprising given her amazing voice.

Cool Giraffes brought down the house earlier this month during their audition, “putting Edmonton on the dance map,” according to one Canada’s Got Talent judge.

The dance troupe began as a gang of friends but grew into a full-fledged dance company. While the crew pride themselves on their strong work ethic, they also believe in having fun and creating lasting memories together.

Their dance moves are athletic, hard-hitting, and so much fun to watch.

All three acts will perform their semi-final act on Tuesday, May 2, during the first of two semi-final episodes.

Four semi-finalists from each episode will advance to the finals: two will be selected by judges Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Trish Stratus and Kardinal Offishall, and the other two will be voted on by Canadians.

On Tuesday, May 16, the eight finalists will perform on stage for the final time during the live finale, where Canada will have the final say in who wins this season.