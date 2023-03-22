Edmonton singer wows judges on "Canada's Got Talent" (VIDEO)

An Edmonton singer is feeling the love from Canada’s Got Talent judges after advancing to the next round of the competition.

Beatrice Love is a 36-year-old singer, originally from Treaty 8 territory (Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation No. 455/Horse Lake First Nation No. 449).

She grew up singing and credits her father, a longtime musician, for igniting her passion for music at an early age.

“Growing up Indigenous in this country – it sets you on a trajectory to a specific way of living – and at the end of that, I was a homeless drug addict,” Love explained during her introduction on the show.

“Music was how I rebuilt my life. It was that one great part of me, that one thing that nobody could take from me. Because of music, I was able to have a second chance.”

Love, a mother of five, belted out a powerful cover of Who’s Lovin’ You by the Jackson 5.

Her eldest daughter was in the audience, looking so proud of her mom. We’re totally not tearing up right now.

The judges and audience were captivated right away by Love’s performance, which is not surprising because she has an incredible voice.

“What I was sensing in your performance was authenticity. You weren’t just singing, you were emoting much more than that,” said judge Howie Mandel.

With a yes from four out of four judges, Love will move on to the next round.

Other notable contestants from last night’s episode include Atsushi Ono, a magician from Calgary, and Laval singer Paola Troilo’s performance of Nessun Dorma.

Howie hit the Golden Buzzer for Geneviève Côté, of Laval, who described herself as a “noise maker.”

Canada’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 9 pm on Citytv.