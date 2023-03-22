Calgary magician seriously freaks out the "Canada's Got Talent" judges (VIDEO)

Calgary magician Atsushi Ono blew the minds of the judges on Canada’s Got Talent on his way to the next round.

Ono was born and raised in Japan but has lived in Calgary for 15 years. He learned magic while he was studying English, and his incredible talents blew the judge’s minds.

He was just as blown away when he first walked out on the stage.

“Wow, this is unreal. I feel like I’m in a television. This is the biggest deal in my life,” Ono said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ATSUSHI ONO | アツシオノ (@atsushimagician)

After a seemingly nervous start, he got right into performer mode.

“All I need from you is nothing but your imagination,” Ono began.

The Calgary resident began pulling coins out of thin air, blowing away the Canada’s Got Talent judges. At one point, it was even too much for judge Kardinal Offishal, who had to leave his seat and watch from a distance.

Afterward, Offishal was quick to clarify that his leaving should be taken as a compliment.

“Anytime you see a good magician, if you see me going away, that means you’re doing well,” the rapper said.

Fellow judge Trish Stratus thought Ono handled the situation really well by bringing the moment into his act.

After two “yes” votes, the wrestler-turned-judge said she would “like to make any doubt disappear with another yes.”

“And as you have made me reappear, you have four yeses,” Offishal yelled. Ono couldn’t contain his emotions on stage.

Ono wasn’t the only Albertan to impress the judging panel, as Beatrice Love from Edmonton got high marks from the judges as well.

You can watch Canada’s Got Talent Tuesdays at 9 pm on Citytv.