This STUNNING tropical plant shop is a total hidden gem in Edmonton

There’s a tropical plant shop in Edmonton tucked away at the top of a grocery store, and it’s a total hidden gem that you need to see for yourself.

Botaniful is located on the north side of the city, right above Lucky Supermarket.

It’s a stunning shop with floor-to-ceiling windows that allow plenty of sunlight into the store. The result is a calming, greenhouse-like environment highlighting everything this gorgeous space has to offer.

Here you can find all sorts of tropical plants, including beginner plants, such as the Snake Plant, Jade Plant, Pothos, and all kinds of Cacti.

They even offer plant consultation, and you can book the space for photoshoots or private workshops.

The space is cozy, calming, and a great spot to get away from it all for a short while. It must be so lovely to work here and spend all day among all of those plants.

“Houseplants are good for your health and not just for their beauty. Studies show that indoor plants improve concentration and productivity by up to 15%, reduce stress levels and boost your mood,” Botaniful says on its website.

“We take the art of shopping very seriously and strive to make your experience as fun and efficient as possible. We opened our store for those who are always on the lookout for that perfect plant or product: affordable, lasting and beautiful.”

So go check it out! Whether you’re on the hunt for some new greenery for your home or want to go somewhere relaxing for a while, this is the perfect spot for you to check out.

Address: 13851 127th Street NW (Second floor)