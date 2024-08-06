Disney On Ice is returning to Edmonton this fall with an all-new live show, and the cast is sure to delight fans of all ages.

Magic In The Stars, taking place from November 21 to 24 at the Edmonton Expo Centre Arena, will take the audience on a journey through memorable worlds from Disney classics and modern box office hits.

Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, and Daisy will be the tour guides on the magical journey as attendees relive the famous stories that they grew up with. The show will feature thrilling figure skating, stunning lighting and costumes, and 56 fan-favourite characters.

Guests will travel to Rosas to discover the magic of the stars with Asha from the latest musical film, Wish. Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon will also debut live on ice with an aerial acro-pole performance.

Other highlights from the all-new Disney On Ice experience include Elsa and Anna from Frozen 2 journeying “Into The Unknown,” Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater cruising to “Life Is A Highway,” and the Madrigal family sharing why “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” with the audience.

Fans of Moana, The Princess and the Frog, Aladdin, Cinderella and many more will also be whisked away to worlds of dreams and wishes.

You can meet Elsa and Mirabel through an add-on character experience that features games, crafting, and interactive time with the Disney icons. Guests can even take a photo with the characters.

When: November 21 to 24, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre Arena — 7515 118th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online