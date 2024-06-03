A tornado watch has been issued for portions of central and eastern Alberta due to conditions being favourable for the development of funnel clouds and possibly brief, weak tornadoes.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued the tornado watch just before 3:30 pm Monday, adding that “strong winds, large hail and heavy rain are also possible,” with the potential for tornadoes existing until early this evening.

Areas under the watch include Leduc County near Leduc, Beaumont, and Kavanagh, Strathcona County near Ardrossan and Cooking Lake, and the M.D. of Wainwright near Wainwright.

ECCC added that you should take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, it is recommended you take the following actions: Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can.

As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

Tornado watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.

You can check out the full list of areas under the tornado watch here.