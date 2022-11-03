11 fantastic things to do this weekend in Edmonton: November 4 to 6

It’s the first weekend of November and although spooky season is over and the snow has fallen, there are still plenty of fun things to do in Edmonton to fill your weekend with.

From some wicked tunes from Bryan Adams to a tasty food festival, here are some of the things you can do this weekend in YEG. Enjoy!

What: The Edmonton Oilers are sure on a roll, and nothing beats a Saturday game at Rogers Place. The boys in blue face off against the Dallas Stars on Saturday, and it’s surely going to be a great game. Let’s gooooo!

When: November 5

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $54 to $807; tickets can be found here

What: Platinum-selling and Grammy Award-winning musician Bryan Adams returns to Canada for a colossal coast-to-coast Canadian tour, and of course he has to hit up Edmonton! Widely considered one of the most iconic rock musicians in the world, Adams has countless accolades and awards including three Academy Award nominations, five Golden Globe nominations, and a Grammy.

When: November 6

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $59 to $216; tickets can be found here

What: The popular food and adult beverage festival promises something for everyone. Whether you’re a wine, beer, or spirits drinker, or someone who’s looking for a gratifying gastronomic experience, you should mark this festival in your calendar (we definitely are).

When: Friday, November 4, 5:30 pm to 10 pm; Saturday, November 5, noon to 4 pm and 6 pm to 10 pm

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre Hall A-C — 9797 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Price: Starting from $27.28

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14, purchase online

What: Looking for a little fright and a history lesson at the same time? There are three ghost tours running in Edmonton that would be perfect for a spooky date. From a ghostly walk through old historical Strathcona to a haunted hike and history lesson at the University of Alberta, these tours are sure to cause the hairs on the back of your neck to stand up a little.

When: Now until November 30

Where: Various locations

Cost: $16.93 to $22.23, tickets can be found here.

Visit a cozy coffee shop

What: As pumpkin spice everything rolls out and we welcome fall, there are plenty of cozy coffee shops to visit in Edmonton. Nothing beats a chilly fall day spent with a good cup of coffee in a gorgeous coffee shop!

Where: Various locations

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

This “Grrrease”-themed fundraiser event celebrates ’50s style with cocktails and dinner, as well as draws, prizes, a silent auction, and more.

When: Saturday, November 5 at 5 pm

Where: Italian Cultural Center — 14230 133rd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: $85 per ticket

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

What: This is a ghost tour and a pub crawl all wrapped into one spooky evening. An experienced storyteller will lead you to two different pubs, telling stories about ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries. Expect reserved seating and discounts as well at both of the pubs you will stop at. Grab tickets… if you dare.

When: Every Friday and Saturday, from 6 to 8 pm

Where: 10322 83rd Avenue, Edmonton

Price: $32.85