11 fantastic things to do this weekend in Edmonton: November 4 to 6

Nov 3 2022, 2:41 pm
11 fantastic things to do this weekend in Edmonton: November 4 to 6
Bryan Adams performing in 2009 (Narcis Parfenti/Shutterstock)

It’s the first weekend of November and although spooky season is over and the snow has fallen, there are still plenty of fun things to do in Edmonton to fill your weekend with.

From some wicked tunes from Bryan Adams to a tasty food festival, here are some of the things you can do this weekend in YEG. Enjoy!

Check out an Oilers game

McDavid Oilers

Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

What: The Edmonton Oilers are sure on a roll, and nothing beats a Saturday game at Rogers Place. The boys in blue face off against the Dallas Stars on Saturday, and it’s surely going to be a great game. Let’s gooooo!

When: November 5
Where: Rogers Place Arena
Cost: $54 to $807; tickets can be found here

Bryan Adams

bryan adams

@BryanAdams/Twitter

What: Platinum-selling and Grammy Award-winning musician Bryan Adams returns to Canada for a colossal coast-to-coast Canadian tour, and of course he has to hit up Edmonton! Widely considered one of the most iconic rock musicians in the world, Adams has countless accolades and awards including three Academy Award nominations, five Golden Globe nominations, and a Grammy.

When: November 6
Where: Rogers Place Arena
Cost: $59 to $216; tickets can be found here

Rocky Mountain Wine and Food Festival

What: The popular food and adult beverage festival promises something for everyone. Whether you’re a wine, beer, or spirits drinker, or someone who’s looking for a gratifying gastronomic experience, you should mark this festival in your calendar (we definitely are).

When: Friday, November 4, 5:30 pm to 10 pm; Saturday, November 5, noon to 4 pm and 6 pm to 10 pm
Where: Edmonton Convention Centre Hall A-C — 9797 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton
Price: Starting from $27.28

Art Gallery of Alberta

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Cost: $14, purchase online

Go on a Haunted Tour

Ghost Tours

Edmonton Ghost Tours

What: Looking for a little fright and a history lesson at the same time? There are three ghost tours running in Edmonton that would be perfect for a spooky date. From a ghostly walk through old historical Strathcona to a haunted hike and history lesson at the University of Alberta, these tours are sure to cause the hairs on the back of your neck to stand up a little.

When: Now until November 30
Where: Various locations
Cost: $16.93 to $22.23, tickets can be found here.

Visit a cozy coffee shop

Fall coffee Edmonton

square1coffee/Instagram

What: As pumpkin spice everything rolls out and we welcome fall, there are plenty of cozy coffee shops to visit in Edmonton. Nothing beats a chilly fall day spent with a good cup of coffee in a gorgeous coffee shop!

Where: Various locations

Elk Island National Park

elk island

Bison at Elk Island National Park (Shutterstock)

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park?

When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan 
Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

Critters & Cocktails

This “Grrrease”-themed fundraiser event celebrates ’50s style with cocktails and dinner, as well as draws, prizes, a silent auction, and more.

When: Saturday, November 5 at 5 pm
Where: Italian Cultural Center — 14230 133rd Avenue NW, Edmonton
Price: $85 per ticket

Splash around at the WEM World Waterpark

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by West Edmonton Mall (@official_wem)

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.

When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall
Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

Check out the Royal Alberta Museum

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW
Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

Haunted Pub Tours of Old Strathcona

What: This is a ghost tour and a pub crawl all wrapped into one spooky evening. An experienced storyteller will lead you to two different pubs, telling stories about ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries. Expect reserved seating and discounts as well at both of the pubs you will stop at. Grab tickets… if you dare.

When: Every Friday and Saturday, from 6 to 8 pm
Where: 10322 83rd Avenue, Edmonton
Price: $32.85

