13 fantastic things to do this weekend in Edmonton: November 25 to 27

We have made it to the weekend in Edmonton, and we have rounded up some fantastic things you can check out in the city.

From a ton of holiday events to the final days of some spooky haunted tours, check out these things to do this weekend.

What: Luminaria, a classic holiday event, returns to Edmonton this week at the University of Alberta Botanic Garden. Enjoy candle-lit pathways, light displays, and warm fires around which to sip on a warm cup of apple cider.

When: November 23 to December 31

Where: University of Alberta Botanical Gardens — 51227 AB-60, Spruce Grove

Tickets: Available online, $24 for adults

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Borealis Lights (@borealis.lights)

What: Similar to the Magic of Lights south of Edmonton, Borealis Lights in St. Albert is a brand new Christmas drive-thru light display in the Kinsmen RV Park. The display promises more than 800,000 twinkling holiday lights, with plenty of light displays and, of course, a drive-thru holiday tunnel that you, your friends, and your family will marvel at.

When: November 18 to January 8, 2023

Where: St. Albert Kinsmen RV Park — 47 Riel Drive, St. Albert

Cost: $25 per standard vehicle, tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Christmas Market (@yegxmasmarket)

What: Edmonton’s annual festive holiday market not only features family-friendly programming and 120+ rotating local vendors, but also tons of exciting chef-driven food experiences.

When: November 30 to December 18 from 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Price: $15 per ticket, $10 for kids aged 6 to 17, and free for kids aged 5 and under

What: Immerse yourself in the dazzling display of thousands of Christmas lights at the RAD Torque Raceway as the Magic of Lights returns for another season. The 2.5 km stretch boasts more than one million lights using LED technology and digital animations to depict holiday scenes and characters of the season, with this year’s light show featuring some favourite displays from previous years. We love the classics!

Where: RAD Torque Raceway — 50342 Range Road 253, Leduc County

When: November 24, 2022, to January 1, 2023

Tickets: $30 to $120; tickets can be found here

What: Downtown Edmonton just got a whole lot sharper, with the skating rink at ICE District Plaza opening for the season. The rink is perfectly centred in the plaza with a skate shack situated beside it, so grab your skates and get at it!

Where: ICE District Plaza

Cost: Free

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14, purchase online

What: Looking for a little fright and a history lesson at the same time? There are three ghost tours running in Edmonton that would be perfect for a spooky date. From a ghostly walk through old historical Strathcona to a haunted hike and history lesson at the University of Alberta, these tours are sure to cause the hairs on the back of your neck to stand up a little.

When: Now until November 30

Where: Various locations

Cost: $16.93 to $22.23, tickets can be found here

Visit a cozy coffee shop

What: As we bundle up as we get closer to winter, there are plenty of cozy coffee shops to visit in Edmonton. Nothing beats a chilly day spent with a good cup of coffee in a gorgeous coffee shop!

Where: Various locations

This master class tutorial not only offers a chance to learn the art and science of making specialty coffee at home but also to taste it.

It’s just 45 minutes and you’ll learn from a professional barista who will cover the process of grinding, extraction, milk texturing, and latte art.

When: Saturday, November 26

Where: Southgate Centre – 5015 111th Street NW, Edmonton

The Vegan Little Christmas Market

Christmas markets are always popular, and this one is for vegans.

It won’t just be food vendors offering vegan food, but also eco-friendly products from local shops.

When: Saturday, November 26 from 9 am to 6 pm

Where: La Cité Francophone — 8627 91st Street, Edmonton

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Edmonton Mall (@official_wem)

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Alberta Museum (@royal_alberta_museum)

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here