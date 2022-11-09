13 fantastic things to do this weekend in Edmonton: November 11 to 13

Snow is plentiful in Edmonton and so are some things to do during your weekend in the city.

From paying your respects at Remembrance Day events around the city to some sports and holiday events, there are plenty of things to check out this November weekend.

What: Remembrance Day ceremonies in Edmonton look to be back to how they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, with many in-person events to attend for residents to honour those who lost their lives. We have rounded up where to attend and pay your respects at some of the Remembrance Day events in and around Edmonton.

When: November 11

Where: Various locations

What: The FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers are arriving in Edmonton this week for a double-header as Team Canada faces Panama this Sunday. Nothing like some good sports action!

When: November 13

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

Cost: $40, purchase online

What: For the second time, PBR (Professional Bull Riders) will hold the Canadian National Final right here in Edmonton at Rogers Place this weekend. Some rodeo fun this weekend? Yes, please!

When: November 11 and 12

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: Ticket starting at $38, can be found here

What: Get a head start on some holiday shopping while supporting local businesses and vendors as the Christmas edition of the Market Off Whyte India Arts & Craft Fair kicks off.

When: November 12

Where: Old Strathcona Performing Arts Centre — 8426 Gateway Boulevard NW

Cost: Free

What: Downtown Edmonton just got a whole lot sharper, with the skating rink at ICE District Plaza opening for the season. The rink is perfectly centred in the plaza with a skate shack situated beside it as well, so grab your skates and get at it! Check out November Fest while you are at it, too.

Where: ICE District Plaza

Cost: Free

What: Nothing beats a night out at the theatre, and Jesus Christ Superstar is set to wow audiences with plenty of shows this week. The iconic musical is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and you won’t want to miss this!

When: November 8 to 13

Where: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Cost: Starting at $45; tickets can be found here

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14, purchase online

What: Looking for a little fright and a history lesson at the same time? There are three ghost tours running in Edmonton that would be perfect for a spooky date. From a ghostly walk through old historical Strathcona to a haunted hike and history lesson at the University of Alberta, these tours are sure to cause the hairs on the back of your neck to stand up a little.

When: Now until November 30

Where: Various locations

Cost: $16.93 to $22.23, tickets can be found here

Visit a cozy coffee shop

What: As pumpkin spice everything rolls out and we welcome fall, there are plenty of cozy coffee shops to visit in Edmonton. Nothing beats a chilly fall day spent with a good cup of coffee in a gorgeous coffee shop!

Where: Various locations

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Edmonton Mall (@official_wem)

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Alberta Museum (@royal_alberta_museum)

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

What: This is a ghost tour and a pub crawl all wrapped into one spooky evening. An experienced storyteller will lead you to two different pubs, telling stories about ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries. Expect reserved seating and discounts as well at both of the pubs you will stop at. Grab tickets… if you dare.

When: Every Friday and Saturday, from 6 to 8 pm

Where: 10322 83rd Avenue, Edmonton

Price: $32.85