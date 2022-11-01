Here's what events are being held for Remembrance Day in Edmonton

Remembrance Day ceremonies in Edmonton look to be back to how they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, with many in-person events to attend for residents to honour those who lost their lives.

The City has yet to announce its plans for a formal ceremony at the City Hall Cenotaph this year and no information has been given for the event at the University of Alberta Butterdome, so check back when it’s announced.

We have rounded up where to attend and pay your respects at some of the already announced Remembrance Day events in and around Edmonton.

Several city landmarks will also likely be lit up in red to mark Remembrance Day like they were last year, including the High Level Bridge, City Hall, Muttart Conservatory, and Rossdale Power Plant.

There are also no ceremonies at Edmonton’s Municipal Cemeteries on Remembrance Day.

The Beverly Memorial Cenotaph will be holding its usual Remembrance Day program this year.



Those interested in learning more about Edmonton’s military history could also plan a visit to the Loyal Edmonton Regiment Military Museum, which is open from 10 am to 3 pm on Remembrance Day.

The Jewish Federation of Edmonton is also hosting an outdoor ceremony at the Edmonton Jewish Cemetery. The ceremony begins at 10:30 am.

Leduc will be hosting a virtual and an in-person ceremony at the Leduc Civic Centre at 9:45 am.