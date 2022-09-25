14 of the best things to do this week in Edmonton: September 26 to October 2

We say goodbye to September this week and hello to October, and there are so many things to do in Edmonton to get you into the fall mood.

From a new massive pumpkins event in YEG to seeing the Oilers play multiple times at Rogers Place, here’s a bunch of things you can check out this week.

What: A mammoth Halloween event with thousands of glowing pumpkins is invading Edmonton this fall. Pumpkins After Dark is spooking up Borden Park from September 29 to October 31 with pumpkins that are carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons.

When: September 29 to October 31

Where: 11020 75a Street NW #102, Edmonton

Time: Various

Cost: $21.95 per adult (early bird pricing), tickets can be found here

What: Experience a Halloween staple in Edmonton, as Deadmonton returns this weekend with two haunted houses to get spooked. This year’s Return of the Living Dead, the main haunted house, and Icons of Darkness, the outdoor haunted house, are sure to scare. It’s certainly the scariest fun you can have this fall in Edmonton.

When: September 23 to October 31

Where: 7031 Gateway Boulevard, Edmonton

Cost: $36.99 to $52.99; tickets can be found here

What: Looking for a little fright and a history lesson at the same time? There are three ghost tours running in Edmonton that would be perfect for a Halloween date. From a ghostly walk through old historical Strathcona to a haunted hike and history lesson at the University of Alberta, these tours are sure to cause the hairs on the back of your neck to stand up a little.

When: Now until November 30

Where: Various locations

Cost: $16.93 to $22.23, tickets can be found here

What: The Oilers are back on the ice at Rogers Place arena as preseason play is on the schedule this week. There are not one, but FOUR games. Take your pick, they are all going to be a good time!

When: September 26, 28, 30, and October 1

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: $26 to $353; tickets can be found here

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Blowers & Grafton, a Canadian East Coast-inspired street food and bar eatery, is set to open a new location in the Edmonton area this week. Known for East Coast comforts — like amazing Halifax-style food, craft beers, and a solid happy hour — the grand opening for this highly-anticipated spot will be on Wednesday, September 28.

When: Opens September 28

Where: #500 – 7000 Emerald Drive, Sherwood Park

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesday to Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14, purchase online

What: Get ready to wander around and maybe get a little lost! For more than two decades, the maze has been a staple in the area for some fun during the later months of summer and into the heart of fall. Each year brings with it a new design, with this season paying homage to the Edmonton Elks.

When: Now to October 16, 2022

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Tickets: Tickets can be found here

What: The leaves are starting to change in our massive River Valley, so get out and enjoy the outdoors in Edmonton! Work up a sweat after work by running some stairs, we are so lucky to have various spots to run them, so let’s get to work!

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snow Valley Edmonton (@snowvalleyski)

What: With over 100 elements on the structure, there is something for everyone! Crawl, climb, swing, and step your way through locally themed elements up to 15 metres high, including the rainbow wall, ski bridge, swinging picnic table, and tons of other challenges!

When: Thursday to Friday, 5 to 9 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 9 am to 9 pm

Where: 3204 Rainbow Valley Road

Cost: $37 to $46; tickets can be found here

Biking to and from four of YEG’s best spots, this summer-only tour is a great chance to try dishes created by the area’s top chefs.

When: Every Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Start Location — Constable Ezio Faraone Park

Price: Starting at $155.90

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Edmonton Mall (@official_wem)

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Alberta Museum (@royal_alberta_museum)

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

What: This is a ghost tour and a pub crawl all wrapped into one spooky evening. An experienced storyteller will lead you to two different pubs, telling stories about ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries. Expect reserved seating and discounts at both of the pubs you stop at. Grab tickets… if you dare.

When: Every Friday and Saturday, from 6 to 8 pm

Where: 10322 83rd Avenue, Edmonton

Price: $32.85