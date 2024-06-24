15 terrific things to do this week in Edmonton: June 24 to 28
It’s a fresh week in Edmonton, and we can’t wait to get out and enjoy everything that is happening in our city.
From Pride month events to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals, check out these 15 things to do in Edmonton this week.
Stanley Cup Finals Game 7: Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers
What: The Edmonton Oilers have made it to the Stanley Cup Finals, and Game 7 and FINAL game of the series against the Florida Panthers takes place this Monday. Hit up the Ford Tailgate Party in Ice District Plaza and the Scotiabank Fan Park to watch the boys hopefully win the Stanley Cup for Edmonton!!
When: Monday, June 24 at 6 pm
Where: ICE District Plaza and Fan Park at the ICE District — 10360 102nd Street NW
Cost: Free
Take a cruise on the Edmonton Riverboat
What: For nearly three decades, Edmonton’s iconic riverboat has offered unparalleled views of the Edmonton city skyline and the stunning river valley. This incredible 90-minute excursion lets you indulge in fantastic dining options, drinks, and some awesome live music, and you get to experience Edmonton from a whole new vantage point.
Where: 9734 98th Avenue
When: Weekends and special events throughout the summer
Cost: General admission starts at $45 for adults; tickets here
Pride Month
What: This year’s Pride Month celebrations in Edmonton will be bigger and better than before! Enjoy more than 50 events throughout the month, including the Edmonton Drag Festival, with a roster of over 30 local and international performers.
When: June 1 to 30; events calendar here
Where: Venues throughout Edmonton
Cost: Varies
Fort Edmonton Park
What: Fort Edmonton Park is the largest living history museum in Canada. Visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that time period to streets detailing each time period from 1885 to 1920.
Where: Fort Edmonton Park
When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm
Cost: $26.20 adult admission; tickets here
Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village
What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more.
Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County
When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm
Cost: $15 adult admission
Art Gallery of Alberta
What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!
When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Cost: $14; purchase online
Bountiful Farmers’ Market
What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. It also has an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!
When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round
Where: 3696 97th Street NW
Admission: Free
The Common’s Street Car Event
What: This Thursday, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its ninth annual Street Car event, and tickets sell quickly.
When: Every Thursday until October 10, 2024
Where: 9910 109th Street
Cost: $59.77; buy tickets here
Elk Island National Park
What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park?
When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan
Cost: Free; a Parks Canada pass is required to enter
Check out the Royal Alberta Museum
What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!
When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW
Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here
Bike/hike in the River Valley
What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a bright spring afternoon.
Hit up a patio
What: With warm weather hitting Edmonton weekend, there’s no better time than the present to enjoy a meal, cold drinks, and good company in the great outdoors. Lucky for us, Edmonton offers a never-ending list of fabulous patios. Check out our roundup of patios you need to check out this summer.
Muttart Conservatory
What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this weekend in Edmonton!
When: Open 10 am to 5 pm on weekends
Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street NW
Admission: $14.95 adult admission
Hit up the WEM World Waterpark
What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.
When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall
Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here
Edmonton Dragon Festival
What: Head down to Chinatown, where the Edmonton Dragon Festival runs until July 1! Get ready for a thrilling experience, set to fill the streets with vibrant colours and cultural delights.
When: Festival runs until July 1
Where: 97th Street between 107th Avenue and 105a Avenue
Cost: Free