7 things to do for the ultimate winter getaway in Jasper

Winter is truly a magical experience in Jasper.
Although it’s not exactly in our backyard, Edmonton is only a few hours’ drive from some of the most beautiful landscapes in the world. There’s no shortage of wonderful wintery activities either, from hiking snowy trails to gliding around Pyramid Lake.
If you’re planning on making a trip to Jasper soon, check out this list to make the most of your winter wonderland adventure:
Start with a scenic drive
Jasper is surrounded by breathtaking scenery, and the best way to appreciate it is by taking a scenic drive down the Icefields Parkway. Admire stunning views of glaciers, waterfalls, and mountains.
Maligne Canyon Icewalk
At more than 50 metres in some spots, this is the deepest canyon in Jasper National Park. You can explore the canyon’s frozen falls, limestone, and natural ice sculptures on a 2.5-hour icewalk. Everything you need, including helmets, boots, cleats, and instructions from a tour guide, is included in this incredible experience.
Glide around on Pyramid Lake
It doesn’t get any better than skating on a frozen lake in the mountains. Pyramid Lake is just a short distance from the Jasper townsite and is the perfect spot to skate during your trip.
Go dog sledding
Get lost in the breathtaking winter wilderness while a team of sled dogs pulls you through the snow. It’s an incredible experience and a great way to connect with nature!
Go wildlife viewing
During the winter, a variety of wildlife can be spotted in the park, including elk, deer, bighorn sheep, goats, coyotes, wolves, moose, foxes, and lynx. With some luck, you might even be able to capture some of these magnificent creatures on camera!
Stroll through the Jasper townsite
We are completely obsessed with the quaint and charming streets of the Town of Jasper. Take in the friendly atmosphere of this little town and grab a bite to eat while you’re at it, too.
Go stargazing
The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada designated Jasper as a Dark Sky Preserve in 2011, meaning there is limited light pollution, and measures are in place to make sure it stays that way. Cap off the perfect winter getaway with an evening under the stars.