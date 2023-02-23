This ritzy downtown Edmonton hotel could be yours for $5M (PHOTOS)
If you’ve ever wanted to live your Disney Channel fantasy and enjoy the Suite Life, now is your chance.
For a cool $5 million, you could be the next owner of the ritzy Union Bank Inn, a historic boutique hotel located on Jasper Avenue in Edmonton. The building was constructed in 1910 and is one of downtown’s most iconic buildings.
Featuring 40 rooms, a banquet/meeting area and fitness facility, and the former home of the upscale Madison’s Grill restaurant, the hotel is listed as a receivership sale, according to Realtor.ca. A receivership is when a court appoints a neutral third party, called a “receiver,” to take over and manage a property until a foreclosure lawsuit is resolved.
The hotel has two wings, one of which is a modern, five-story wing with 26 gorgeous, contemporary suites. The other wing has three stories and is home to vintage suites with an early-20th-century vibe.
According to an Alberta Prime Times article, Prince Harry stayed at the hotel while attending the Invictus Games of 2017. Kevin Costner was also a guest during his Big Valley Jamboree stop in 2009, the hotel’s previous owner is quoted as saying.
The hotel was purchased in January 2022 by Edmonton entrepreneur Henok Kassaye; a Taproot Edmonton article from last February quoted him as having a number of plans to modernize the building; however, it is unclear what happened since.
The previous owner purchased the building in 1996 for just $410,000 from Telus and restored it to be a hotel.