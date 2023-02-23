This ritzy downtown Edmonton hotel could be yours for $5M (PHOTOS)

If you’ve ever wanted to live your Disney Channel fantasy and enjoy the Suite Life, now is your chance.

For a cool $5 million, you could be the next owner of the ritzy Union Bank Inn, a historic boutique hotel located on Jasper Avenue in Edmonton. The building was constructed in 1910 and is one of downtown’s most iconic buildings.

Featuring 40 rooms, a banquet/meeting area and fitness facility, and the former home of the upscale Madison’s Grill restaurant, the hotel is listed as a receivership sale, according to Realtor.ca. A receivership is when a court appoints a neutral third party, called a “receiver,” to take over and manage a property until a foreclosure lawsuit is resolved.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Union Bank Inn (@unionbankinn)

The hotel has two wings, one of which is a modern, five-story wing with 26 gorgeous, contemporary suites. The other wing has three stories and is home to vintage suites with an early-20th-century vibe.

You might also like: Mansion in need of TLC just outside of Edmonton listed for $2.5M (VIDEO)

Alberta RCMP looking for a person who has been missing for 40+ years

Wild parking lot confrontation in Canada captured in viral post (VIDEO)

According to an Alberta Prime Times article, Prince Harry stayed at the hotel while attending the Invictus Games of 2017. Kevin Costner was also a guest during his Big Valley Jamboree stop in 2009, the hotel’s previous owner is quoted as saying.

The hotel was purchased in January 2022 by Edmonton entrepreneur Henok Kassaye; a Taproot Edmonton article from last February quoted him as having a number of plans to modernize the building; however, it is unclear what happened since.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Union Bank Inn (@unionbankinn)

The previous owner purchased the building in 1996 for just $410,000 from Telus and restored it to be a hotel.