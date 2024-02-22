11 incredible things to do this weekend in Edmonton: February 23 to 25
Happy weekend! After a short week, we can’t wait to hit up all the exciting things to do and see around YEG.
From concerts and foodie fests to the Battle of Alberta at Rogers Place, here are 11 fantastic things to check out in Edmonton this weekend.
Immersive Disney Animation
What: Discover a whole new world at the Edmonton Expo Centre this week with Immersive Disney Animation! Step inside your favourite Disney songs and scenes and see all of the iconic characters up close like never before.
When: February 15 to April 28
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW
Cost: $37; get tickets here
Ice Cube at the River Cree Resort & Casino
What: Rap music legend Ice Cube is heading Straight into Edmonton, performing this Saturday at the River Cree Resort & Casino.
When: February 24
Where: River Cree Resort & Casino — 300 East Lapotac Boulevard, Enoch
Tickets: Sold out
Battle of Alberta at Rogers Place
What: The Battle of Alberta is ON this Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers get set to host the Calgary Flames! This will be one exciting night of hockey that you won’t want to miss out on!
When: Saturday, February 24 at 8 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: Start at $268.40; get tickets here
Grab something tasty at the Sweet Treats and Latte Festival
What: This tasty food festival in Old Strathcona is running all week long. More than 20 businesses are taking part this year with feature items ranging from $5 to $10 that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Pick up your “passport” from one of the Sweet Treats locations, collect stickers, and enter to win some awesome local prizes.
When: February 10 to 25
Where: Various locations in Old Strathcona
See a $2.99 movie at Cineplex
What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this February at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Barbie will be the big-screen bargain. The full list of screening times and films is available on the Cineplex website.
When: Saturday, February 24
Where: Various Cineplex locations
Minnesota Wild vs. Edmonton Oilers
What: Head down to Rogers Place this Friday and cheer on the Oilers as they play the Minnesota Wild!
When: February 23 at 7 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: Start at $132.24; get tickets here
Winefest
What: With hundreds of wines of varying styles and flavours and a range of delicious bites, Winefest is an opportunity to find your new favourite drink! Tickets include an all-inclusive sampling of wines, hors d’oeuvres, and a take-home Riedel wine glass.
When: February 23 and 24
Where: Edmonton Convention Centre
Cost: Start at $126.55 — get tickets here
Grab a flight at a local brewery
What: Edmonton is blessed with tons of great brews to enjoy, so check out the various breweries in YEG and enjoy some flights and warm eats this weekend. Expand. That. Palate!
Where: Various breweries across Edmonton
The Rural Alberta Advantage
What: Catch Canadian indie rockers The Rural Alberta Advantage this Friday as they get set to play at Midway Music Hall.
When: February 23 at 7 pm
Where: Midway Music Hall — 6107 104th Street NW
Tickets: $46.18; get tickets here
Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market
What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the other incredible markets Edmonton is home to. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re all finished up.
When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm
Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW
Admission: Free
Go ice skating
What: Lace up those skates and wear your warmest winter jacket. Skating during the winter is perfect, and there are several spots across Edmonton to do just that. It’s some of the best fun you can have during the winter in the city, and skate rentals are free at a few City locations!
Where: Various locations
Tickets: Free