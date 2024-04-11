12 incredible things to do in Edmonton this weekend: April 12 to 14

The weekend has finally arrived here in Edmonton, and now that it’s practically patio season, it’s shaping up to be a great time to get out and explore everything happening around the city.

From an evening at Rogers Place to all kinds of wicked markets, check out these 12 incredible things to do in Edmonton this weekend:

What: Cheer on the Edmonton Oilers this weekend as they play two home games at Rogers Place! The Oilers will take on the Arizona Coyotes this Friday and the Vancouver Canucks the night after.

When: Friday, April 12 at 7 pm; Saturday, April 13 at 8 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: Start at $112.34; get tickets here

What: This event focuses on underground art, alternative fashion, and anything surrounding alternative culture. It is a place to give like-minded artists, creators, and vendors a place to showcase their creations.

When: April 14 from noon to 5 pm

Where: Steele Heights Community League — 5825 140th Avenue

Cost: Free

What: Head down to the Art Gallery of Alberta this weekend, where it’s hosting its annual Comic and Zine Fair! Featuring local artists working in comics, zines, multiples, and other print media, the market offers something for everyone to enjoy.

When: April 13 and 14 from 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Art Gallery of Alberta — 2 Sir Winston Churchill Drive NW

Admission: Free

What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. It also has an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round

Where: 3696 97th Street NW

Admission: Free

What: Catch ’90s alt-rockers Everclear this week as they take the stage at the River Cree Resort & Casino!

When: April 12

Where: River Cree Resort & Casino

Tickets: $79.10; get them here

What: The Telus World of Science is hosting an adult-only event this Friday, where you can sip, mingle, and take a journey back in time to the Mesozoic Era! Marvel at life-sized animatronic dinosaurs and skeleton casts that will transport you to a prehistoric world.

When: April 12 from 6:30 to 10 pm

Where: Telus World of Science — 11211 142nd Street NW

Tickets: $14.95 each

What: Movies for just $3.99 are playing this April at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, The Boy and the Heron will be the big-screen bargain. The full list of screening times and films is available on the Cineplex website.

When: Saturday, April 13

Where: Various Cineplex locations

What: Discover a whole new world at the Edmonton Expo Centre this weekend with Immersive Disney Animation! Step inside your favourite Disney songs and scenes, and see all of the iconic characters up close like never before.

When: Until April 28

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW

Cost: $37; get tickets here

What: There’s no better way to start your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re all finished.

When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm

Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW

Admission: Free

What: A month-long celebration of Filipino cuisine has returned to Edmonton and across Canada. Participating restaurants will serve prix fixe menus showcasing authentic dishes, ingredients, and the culinary expertise of Filipino chefs.

When: April 2024

Where: Various locations in Edmonton

What: Calling all wizards! Join the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra for a musical adventure through scores of the iconic Harry Potter film series.

When: April 10, 11 and 13

Where: The Winspear Centre — 4 Sir Winston Churchill Square

Cost: Start at $33.10; get tickets here

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? With the weather warming up, it’ll sure be a nice time to do it!

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; a Parks Canada pass is required to enter