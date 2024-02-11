10 incredible things to do this week in Edmonton: February 12 to 16

Rise and shine, Edmonton! A new week is ahead of us, and there are a ton of fantastic things going on around YEG.

From winter festivals to an immersive Disney experience, check out these 10 incredible things to do in Edmonton this week:

What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s insightful, entertaining, and a lovely thing to do this week!

When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street

Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here

What: Cheer on the Edmonton Oilers this Tuesday as they take on the Detroit Red Wings at Rogers Place!

When: February 13 at 7 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Tickets start at $122; get them here

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14; purchase online

What: The Silver Skate Festival has been a favourite event for over 30 years, celebrating winter sports, art, music, food and recreation in Edmonton. Glide along the city’s free public skating surfaces, marvel at the artistic talent in the Snow Sculpture Garden, or explore the Folk Trail!

When: February 9 to 19

Where: Sir Wilfrid Laurier Park

Cost: Free

What: It’s Valentine’s Day this Wednesday, and you can head down to IKEA, where you and your date can enjoy two delicious three-course meals for just $34.99. When you’re finished, browse the showroom for a while — it sounds like a fun time to us!

When: February 14

Where: IKEA Edmonton — 1311 102nd Street NW

Cost: $34.99; get tickets here

What: Catch incredible views of our solar system at the University of Alberta’s Observatory. Every Thursday, the observatory opens to the public, and visitors are welcome to drop by any time during its visiting hours. Sessions are cancelled if the weather dips below -20°C, so keep an eye on the forecast if you plan on heading out.

When: Thursdays during visiting hours

Where: Department of Physics Astronomical Observatory — 11335 Saskatchewan Drive

What: Discover a whole new world at the Edmonton Expo Centre this month with Immersive Disney Animation! Step inside your favourite Disney songs and scenes, and see all of the iconic characters up close like never before.

When: February 15 to April 28

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW

Cost: $37; get tickets here

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do this week in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? It’s sure looking like a nice week to do it!

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: This tasty food festival in Old Strathcona kicks off on Saturday. More than 20 businesses are taking part this year with feature items ranging from $5 to $10 that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Pick up your “passport” from one of the Sweet Treats locations, collect stickers, and enter to win some awesome local prizes.

When: February 10 to 25

Where: Various locations in Old Strathcona