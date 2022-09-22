14 of the best things to do this weekend in Edmonton: September 23 to 25

It’s the last full weekend of September and there are tons of fall things to do to make the most of your days off in Edmonton.

From an iconic haunted house to seeing the Oilers back at Rogers Place, here’s a bunch of things you can check out this weekend.

What: Experience a Halloween staple in Edmonton, as Deadmonton returns this weekend with two haunted houses to get spooked. This year’s Return of the Living Dead, the main haunted house, and Icons of Darkness, the outdoor haunted house, are sure to scare. It’s certainly the scariest fun you can have this fall in Edmonton.

When: September 23 until October 31

Where: 7031 Gateway Boulevard, Edmonton

Cost: $36.99 to $52.99; tickets can be found here.

What: Cheer on FC Edmonton as it welcomes Forge FC to Clarke Stadium. If you are itching to catch a game you better go to this one — it sure is starting to get cold some evenings!

When: September 25

Where: Clarke Stadium — 11000 Stadium Road NW, Edmonton

Cost: $15 to $40; tickets can be found here

What: The best rodeo athletes from across North America will descend upon the Edmonton EXPO Centre at one of the last stops of the season before the Canadian Finals Rodeo. Giddy up!

When: September 23 to 24

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre — 7515 118th Avenue, Edmonton

Cost: Starting at $50, tickets can be found here

What: Looking for a little fright and a history lesson at the same time? There are three ghost tours running in Edmonton that would be perfect for a Halloween date. From a ghostly walk through old historical Strathcona to a haunted hike and history lesson at the University of Alberta, these tours are sure to cause the hairs on the back of your neck to stand up a little.

When: Now until November 30

Where: Various locations

Cost: $16.93 to $22.23, tickets can be found here.

What: The Oilers are back on the ice at Rogers Place Arena as preseason play is on the schedule this weekend. Watch the team take on the Winnipeg Jets Sunday afternoon.

When: September 25

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $26-$353; tickets can be found here

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesday to Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14, purchase online

What: Get ready to wander around and maybe get a little lost! For more than two decades, the maze has been a staple in the area for some fun during the later months of summer and into the heart of fall. Each year brings with it a new design, with this season paying homage to the Edmonton Elks.

When: Now to October 16, 2022

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Tickets: Tickets can be found here

What: The leaves are starting to change in our massive River Valley, so get out and enjoy the outdoors in Edmonton! Work up a sweat after work by running some stairs, we are so lucky to have various spots to run them, so let’s get to work!

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: With over 100 elements on the structure, there is something for everyone! Crawl, climb, swing, and step your way through locally themed elements up to 15 metres high, including the rainbow wall, ski bridge, swinging picnic table, and tons of other challenges!

When: Thursday to Friday, 5 to 9 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 9 am to 9 pm

Where: 3204 Rainbow Valley Road

Cost: $37 to $46; tickets can be found here

Biking to and from four of YEG’s best spots, this summer-only tour is a great chance to try dishes created by the area’s top chefs.

When: Every Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Start Location — Constable Ezio Faraone Park

Price: Starting at $155.90

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

What: This is a ghost tour and a pub crawl all wrapped into one spooky evening. An experienced storyteller will lead you to two different pubs, telling stories about ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries. Expect reserved seating and discounts as well at both of the pubs you will stop at. Grab tickets… if you dare.

When: Every Friday and Saturday, from 6 to 8 pm

Where: 10322 83rd Avenue, Edmonton

Price: $32.85