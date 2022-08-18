15 of the best things to do this weekend in Edmonton: August 19 to 21

It’s shaping up to be a scorcher in Edmonton this weekend and there are plenty of things to do while having some fun in the sun.

From a legendary festival that’s known across North America to a massive music festival with some big names, here’s a bunch of things you can check out this weekend.

What: Grab some tickets and head to the Edmonton Exhibition Lands Racetrack Infield for three shows with a hybrid festival set-up that has something for everyone’s taste in enjoying incredible live entertainment. From Paul Brandt to the Barenaked Ladies, you’ll surely have a good time!

When: August 19 to 21, 2022

Where: Edmonton Exhibition Lands

Cost: $79, tickets can be found here

Catch a movie at the ICE District

What: Catch a cinematic classic, 2002’s Ice Age at the next Immersive Cinematice Experience (ICE) event. This family-friendly outdoor matinee takes place on Sunday, August 21 with gates opening at 10:00 am. This special event will be hosted by Edmonton’s own Jordan Sabo of Pinwheel Circus and feature a variety of popular food and beverage options, roving characters, family games and activities, balloon art, face painting, inflatables, prizes, popcorn, snacks, and much more.

When: August 21

Where: ICE District Plaza – 10360 102nd Street NW

Cost: Free

What: With nearly 1,600 local, national, and international artists, Edmonton’s Fringe Festival offers more than 1,200 indoor performances across some of the city’s most iconic landmarks, such as ATB Financial Arts Barns, Varscona Theatre, and Walterdale Playhouse. It’s North America’s oldest and largest fringe festival and it’s proudly Edmontonian!

When: August 11 to 21, 2022

Where: Old Strathcona and Whyte Avenue

Tickets: Tickets can be found here

What: Get ready to wander around and maybe get a little lost! For more than two decades, the maze has been a staple in the area for some fun during the later months of summer and into the heart of fall. Each year brings with it a new design, with this season paying homage to the Edmonton Elks.

When: Now to October 16, 2022

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Tickets: Tickets can be found here

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesday to Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm, Thursdays from 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14, purchase online

What: It’s finally nice enough to get out and enjoy the outdoors in Edmonton, so why not work up a sweat after work by running some stairs? We are so lucky to have various spots to run them, so let’s get to work!

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: Ditch work early on Fridays for some street food, beer, cocktails, games, and live music with your friends and coworkers as ICE District Plaza is transformed into downtown Edmonton’s largest licensed patio.

When: July 8 to August 26

Where: ICE District Plaza – 10360 102nd Street NW

Cost: Free

What: Fort Edmonton Park is open for the season and it’s a must-see! Nestled on 64 acres of forested parkland along the river valley, visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes. Explore a recreation of a fort from 1846 on the grounds during that time, and streets detailing each era from 1885 to 1920. Check out the Ferris wheel, theatre, games, and so much more!

Where: 7000 143rd Street NW

When: May 21 to September 18, Wednesday to Sunday (and holiday Mondays)

Cost: $21 to $26, tickets can be found here

What: With over 100 elements on the structure, there is something for everyone! Crawl, climb, swing, and step your way through locally themed elements up to 15 metres high, including the rainbow wall, ski bridge, swinging picnic table, and tons of other challenges!

When: Monday to Friday from 5 to 9 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 9 pm

Where: 3204 Rainbow Valley Road

Cost: $37 to $46; tickets can be found here

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

Al Fresco on 4th

What: Al Fresco on 4th, a vibrant downtown summer market, is filled with extended patios, various food trucks, and retail vendors.



When: Now until August 27

Time: Saturdays, 11 am to 3 pm

Where: 104th Street NW

Cost: Free

What: Edmonton will be coated with the works of Charles Monet, the French painter and founder of impressionism, who is among the most famous figures in the history of the art world, as Imagine Monet rolls into town.

When: June 8 to September 2

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

Cost: $0 to $45, tickets can be found here

What: The Nature Connects exhibit at the Edmonton Valley Zoo offers some stunning sculptures made entirely out of the classic toys by acclaimed artist Sean Kenney. It’s been wowing audiences at botanical gardens, zoos, arboretums, and science centres around the world since 2012, so you don’t want to miss out on this!

When: Until September 4

Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo – 13315 Buena Vista Road

Cost: $15.95 for general admission

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here