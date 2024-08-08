25 incredible things to do this weekend in Edmonton: August 9 to 11

The weekend is just around the corner, and we can’t wait to get out and enjoy what looks to be a gorgeous next couple of days.

From Folk Fest to baseball to the Perseids meteor shower, check out these 25 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend.

What: Check out the future of hockey this weekend at Rogers Place! Held annually since 1991, the Hlinka Gretzky Cup is an under-18 hockey tournament presented by Hockey Canada, the Czech Ice Hockey Association and the Slovak Ice Hockey Federation. Teams from Canada, the United States, Switzerland, and more will compete for the cup.

When: August 5 to 10

Where: Rogers Place — 10220 104th Avenue NW

Cost: Start at $20 for single-game tickets; get tickets here

What: Hit the hill at Gallagher Park this weekend for four days of incredible music, food, and atmosphere during the Edmonton Folk Music Festival. Nothing beats that city view on those summer nights, and we’re so excited for this festival lineup.

When: August 8 to 11

Where: Gallagher Park — 10115 97A Avenue

Tickets: Find tickets here

What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more.

When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County

Cost: $15 adult admission

What: For nearly 40 years, this festival has provided a platform to celebrate Caribbean culture. At this three-day extravaganza, you can enjoy incredible music, art, cuisine, and carnival culture.

When: August 9 to 11

Where: Downtown Edmonton and Churchill Square

Cost: Free

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14; purchase online

What: Animethon is a festival celebrating Japanese Animation, aka anime, at the Edmonton Convention Centre. In addition to screening anime, the festival hosts voice actor guests from North America, musical acts from North America and Japan, improvisation groups, as well as activities like gaming, costume contests, and more.

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre — 9797 Jasper Avenue NW

When: August 9 to 11

Tickets: Start at $40 for single-day admission; get them here

What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. It also has an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round

Where: 3696 97th Street NW

Admission: Free

What: The Edmonton Riverhawks have made it to the playoffs for the first time in the teams’ history, and nothing beats the atmosphere down at Re/Max Field! This collegiate summer baseball team draws quite a crowd during the summer and we love to see it.

When: August 10 at 7:05 pm and August 11 (TBD)

Where: Re/Max Field — 10233 96th Avenue NW

Cost: Get tickets here

What: There’s no better way to start your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re all finished.

When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm

Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW

Admission: Free

What: Football season is back this summer, and the Edmonton Elks are looking for a win at Commonwealth Stadium this weekend. It’s a super fun time! Plus, the ticket prices aren’t bad either!

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

When: Sunday, August 11 at 5 pm

Cost: Start at $25; get tickets here

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Plus, a FREE shuttle will take you there on the weekends. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park?

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: The Punk in Drublic music festival is coming to Edmonton with the final Canadian performances ever for NOFX at Fan Park @ ICE District. Other wicked bands to take the stage this weekend include special guest Descendents, The Interrupters, Circle Jerks, The Flatliners, and Choke.

When: August 10 to 11

Where: Fan Park at the ICE District — 10104 104th Avenue NW

Cost: Start at $224.99 for a weekend pass; get tickets here

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

What: Head over to Métis Crossing this weekend during the Perseids meteor shower on August 11th and 12th! Located near Smoky Lake, Métis Crossing offers an ideal vantage point to witness this breathtaking event.

Where: Métis Crossing – 17339 Victoria Trail, Smoky Lake

When: August 11th and 12th at 8 pm

Cost: Free

What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a bright summer afternoon.

What: With the long weekend just around the corner, there’s no better time than the present to enjoy a meal, cold drinks, and good company in the great outdoors. Lucky for us, Edmonton offers a never-ending list of fabulous patios. Check out our roundup of patios you need to check out this summer.

What: For nearly three decades, Edmonton’s iconic riverboat has offered unparalleled views of the Edmonton city skyline and the stunning river valley. This incredible 90-minute excursion lets you indulge in fantastic dining options, drinks, and some awesome live music, and you get to experience Edmonton from a whole new vantage point.

Where: 9734 98th Avenue

When: Weekends and special events throughout the summer

Cost: General admission starts at $45 for adults; tickets here

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this weekend in Edmonton!

When: Open 10 am to 5 pm on weekends

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street NW

Admission: $14.95 adult admission

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

What: Fort Edmonton Park is the largest living history museum in Canada. Visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that time to streets detailing each time period from 1885 to 1920.

Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143rd Street NW

When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: $26.20 adult admission; tickets here

What: The Downtown Farmers’ Market is back outdoors on 104th Street this summer! From June 15 to October 12, pick up single-origin fruits, veggies, homemade meals and artisanal goods at 45+ vendors.

When: Saturdays from 10 am to 3 pm

Where: On 104th Street just north of Jasper Avenue

What: The Callingwood Farmers’ Market is Edmonton’s largest outdoor farmers’ market. Each Sunday, more than 200 vendors offer a mix of locally grown and handmade goods.

When: Every Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm

Where: 6655 178th Street NW

What: You can never go wrong with a trip to the amusement park, and Galaxyland is North America’s largest indoor amusement park. It features 27 Hasboro-themed rides and more for all ages.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW

Cost: $64 general admission; get tickets here

What: Head over to the Telus World of Science this weekend, where you can experience wicked screenings in IMAX, exercise your brain by navigating through mazes, and try your hand at some awesome games and challenges.

When: Open 9 am to 5 pm on weekends

Where: Telus World of Science — 11211 142nd Street NW

Cost: $25.95 regular adult admission

What: You can immerse yourself in a massive and frightening outdoor escape room this summer at Fort Edmonton Park. Taking place at night until September 7, Where Dark Things Dwell is the newest interactive experience at Fort Edmonton Park. The games occur at night with masked live actors in the shadowy confines of Fort Edmonton Park’s historic buildings.

When: Wednesday to Sunday evenings until September 7

Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143rd Street NW

Cost: $35; get them here