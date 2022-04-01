11 things to do this weekend in Edmonton: April 1 to 3

April has arrived in Edmonton, and things are sure heating up in the city. Get ready for some wicked events going on this weekend.

Whether you want to see the Oilers in action at Rogers Place, take in some live music or head to the zoo, here are 11 things to do this weekend in Edmonton. Let’s get into it!

Starting in late March, the Winterruption YEG festival returns to Downtown Edmonton! Catch music, comedy, drag & more – indoors and out! Festival wristbands are only $45 plus a number of free events.

Check the schedule to make your plans now @ https://t.co/GF82n9N534 pic.twitter.com/0aEz033M5y — Winterruption YEG (@WinterruptYEG) March 1, 2022

What: The second Winterruption YEG festival returns after a 2021 hiatus with a stacked line-up of music, comedy and drag taking place in downtown Edmonton.

When: March 27 to April 9

Where: Various venues, Downtown Edmonton

Cost: Free to $45; tickets can be found here

What: After hosting two other teams earlier this week, the Oilers finish off their three game homestand this Friday when they welcome St. Louis to Rogers Place.

When: April 1

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $61-$1,257; tickets can be found here

What: Are you ready for an amazing new spot to grab a beer and a delicious slice of pizza? The Community Taps & Pizza Edmonton location is finally open, and New York- and Detroit-style pizza are both available. Delicious!

When: Varies

Where: 8232 Gateway Boulevard NW, right above El Cortez

Cost: Varies

What: It’s always a fun time at the zoo, and with more than 350 animals to learn about, you could definitely spend a full day here! From the massive ones to the small ones, they are all important. We can’t wait to see the red pandas, tbh.

When: Closed Monday to Wednesday, Open 10 am to 4 pm Thursday to Sunday

Where: 13315 Buena Vista Road

Cost: $10.95

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Edmonton Park (@fortedmontonpark)

What: This guided three-hour paranormal tour will take you deep into the shadows of Edmonton’s River Valley. As darkness falls over the park, you’ll explore three haunted hotspots and learn the basics of conducting paranormal investigations. How frightening!

When: March 20 to April 27, 2022

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Cost: $65; tickets can be found here

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta, and check out the new exhibit Tiffany Shaw: Edmonton River Valley. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished too; why not!

When: Wednesday to Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm, Thursdays are 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14, purchase online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Edmonton Mall (@official_wem)

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or just relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40-$54; tickets can be found here

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience. A new exhibit just opened called “Signs of Spring: Year of the Garden,” and it will surely get you in the spring mindset.

When: Open year-round

Time: From Monday to Tuesday, 10 am to 5 pm, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 am to 9 pm, Friday, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $7.75-$14.95, purchase online.

What: Edmonton absolutely loves food festivals, and the Edmonton Downtown Dining Week is definitely a highlight on the calendar. This year, 58 different restaurants and food spots are joining in on the festivities. Table service and fast casual categories allow you to pick the perfect spot for whatever mood you want to find.

Where: Participating restaurants

When: March 30 to April 10

Price: $20, $35, $50 and $65 multi-course menus

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joelle Burke (@joelleblaiseburke)

What: Get into some gaming at the Rec Room in either South Edmonton Common or West Edmonton Mall; it’s perfect for post-work stress relief. If you are feeling adventurous, try out axe throwing, bowling, or some simulators. Have a little fun this weekend — why not!

When: Hours vary for each location

Where: 1725 99th Street NW Edmonton, Unit 2065, 8882 170th Street NW Edmonton

Cost: Varies for gaming, axe throwing, bowling.

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections, from its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you about Earth’s past- and present-day species. It’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton this April, and a new exhibit called “Drive: Reimagining the Ride” has just opened, too.

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10-$21; tickets can be found here