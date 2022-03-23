Looking for a home with prime views of not only the Edmonton River Valley but the downtown skyline as well?

Well, this newly listed home will be right up your alley.

The home on 11661 Saskatchewan Drive NW is listed for a crisp $3,395,000 and is offering more than just perfect views according to its Zoocasa listing.

You might also like: These tiny homes in and around Edmonton are for sale for under $70,000

Fort Edmonton Park has revealed its opening date and there's so much to do

You can buy part of this house in Alberta for $40K but you can't move in

Perched on the edge of the river valley in the community of Windsor Park, the home offers four bedrooms and five bathrooms, perfect for a large family.

The living room has gorgeous brick accents, complementing the brick found on the outside of the home as well. Looks pretty dang good for a home built in 1992 hey?

The main floor includes a sprawling chef’s kitchen, butcher block countertops, custom cabinetry, and a nice long island.

Take the elevator upstairs to enjoy the main bedroom with a balcony and huge ensuite, two more bedrooms with ensuites and a wet bar as well as room for a second washer and dryer.

The basement holds the home’s third, yes third, wet bar as well as a three-piece bathroom, recreation room, and vehicle equipment/storage space.

Park all your vehicles and toys in the quad attached and single detached garages too. Everything will be kept safe and sound!

The backyard is an entertainer’s paradise, it is perfectly landscaped for privacy. It’s almost like you are in a nice secluded cottage in the country.