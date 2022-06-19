15 of the best things to do this week in Edmonton: June 20 to 26

We have entered a fresh week here in YEG, and, oh, does it ever look good! There are so many fantastic things to check out this week, my oh my!

From not one but TWO Garth Brooks concerts to zipping around on a brand new multi-level go-kart race track, let’s dive into all the great things you can check out this week in the city.

What: It’s Garth Brooks time in Edmonton with two sold-out shows this weekend at Commonwealth Stadium. You can nab tickets at resale sites like StubHub, so if you want to go, you’re still in luck.

When: June 24, 25

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

Cost: $105-$3,219, tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton PrideFest (@edmontonpridefest)

What: Hit up the Edmonton Pride Festival with family-friendly entertainment, an LGBTQ2S+ market, Rainbow Road, and a licensed beer garden. Performers include Virginia To Vegas, Fefe Dobson, and Luciana.

When: June 25

Where: Winston Churchill Square

Cost: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snow Valley Edmonton (@snowvalleyski)

What: With over 100 elements on the structure, there is something for everyone! Crawl, climb, swing, and step your way through locally-themed elements up to 15 metres high, including the rainbow wall, ski bridge, swinging picnic table, and tons of other challenges!

When: Monday to Friday from 5 to 9 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 9 pm

Where: 3204 Rainbow Valley Road

Cost: $37-$46; tickets can be found here

What: It’s one of Edmonton’s most anticipated business openings this year, and we can finally go check out the new Speeders Edmonton Raceway location. In addition to the huge track, the six duckpin bowling lanes each have their own screen where you can choose what kind of game of bowling you want to play. Augmented reality axe throwing is also a thing here, which will, with moving targets, be the first of its kind to open in all of Canada. Go, Edmonton!

When: Year-round

Where: Unit 16, 12808 170th Street NW

Cost: Varies

What: Edmonton will be coated with the works of Charles Monet, the French painter and founder of impressionism, who is among the most famous figures in the history of the art world, as Imagine Monet rolls into town.

When: June 8 to September 2

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

Cost: $0-$45, tickets can be found here

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesday to Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm, Thursdays are 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14, purchase online

What: Fort Edmonton Park is open for the season and it’s a must-see! Nestled on 64 acres of forested parkland along the river valley, visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes. Explore a recreation of a fort from 1846 on the grounds during that time and streets detailing each era from 1885 to 1920. Check out the Ferris wheel, theatre, games, and so much more!

Where: 7000 143rd Street NW, Edmonton

When: May 21 – September 18, Wednesday – Sunday (and holiday Mondays)

Cost: $21-$26, tickets can be found here

What: HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre — a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. It’s also Broadway’s return to Edmonton since the COVID-19 pandemic began, so you don’t want to miss this!

When: June 21 to July 10

Where: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Cost: $84-$505, tickets can be found here

What: The Nature Connects exhibit at the Edmonton Valley Zoo offers some stunning sculptures made entirely out of the classic toys by acclaimed artist Sean Kenney. It’s been wowing audiences at botanical gardens, zoos, arboretums, and science centers around the world since 2012, so you don’t want to miss out on this!

When: Until September 4

Where: 13315 Buena Vista Road (Edmonton Valley Zoo)

Cost: $15.95 for general admission

What: It’s finally nice enough to get out and enjoy the outdoors in Edmonton and why not work up a sweat after work by running some stairs? We are so lucky to have various spots to run them, so let’s get to work!

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Alberta Museum (@royal_alberta_museum)

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections, from its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you. It’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton this June!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10-$21; tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Edmonton Mall (@official_wem)

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40-$54; tickets can be found here

What: Experience the enchanting University of Alberta Botanic Gardens at twilight as you and a friend or significant other dig into a delicious picnic arrangement put together by the folks at Partake. The event has limited bookings each evening, so be sure to book early for the intimate experience of having the massive garden practically to yourself.

When: June 3 to June 25, from 5 to 10 pm

Where: University of Alberta Botanic Garden, Alberta 60, Spruce Grove

Cost: $125 for two; tickets can be found here.

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. With the warmer weather as we progress through June, why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park!

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience.

When: Open year-round

Time: From Monday to Tuesday, 10 am to 5 pm, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 am to 9 pm, Friday, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $7.75-$14.95, purchase online