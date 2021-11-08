7 things to do this week in Edmonton: November 8 to 14

You survived the weekend, so why not welcome a fresh work week by getting out and doing some things around Edmonton?

From a world-class soccer event coming to our city to a laser show set to one of the most iconic albums of all time, here are seven things to do this week in Edmonton: November 8 to 14.

You might also like: Grab your winter jacket: Snow blankets the Alberta Rockies

Canada Post reveals shipping deadlines for the holiday season

7 things we miss about the ice castles in Edmonton

Take in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier game

What: By the looks of it, tickets are completely sold out for the event at Commonwealth, so if you got tickets to go, lucky you! We suggest you hit up one of the many great sports bars in our city to cheer on Canada, as they face Costa Rica on Friday.

When: November 12

What: For the first time in its history, Fort Edmonton Park is keeping its doors open into the fall season. Explore life through the diversity of First Nations and Métis peoples at Fort Edmonton Park’s new signature exhibit: The Indigenous Peoples Experience.

When: November 13, 14

Time: Saturdays and Sunday from 12 to 4 pm

Where: Fort Edmonton Park (11455 87 Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Cost: $12-$20, purchase online

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do on a November day in Edmonton.

When: Open year-round

Time: Monday to Wednesday 10 am to 5 pm, Thursday 10 am to 10 pm, Friday 10 am to 5 pm, Saturday/Sunday 9 am to 5 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $7.75-$14.95, purchase online

What: The PBR 2021 Canada Cup Series showcases Canada’s top cowboys and some of the top PBR international athletes as they battle the rankest bucking bulls.

When: November 13, 14

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Place (10220 – 104 Avenue, Edmonton)

Cost: $97-$241, purchase online

What: There are multiple online and a few in-person ceremonies to attend for Remembrance Day in Edmonton. Pay your respects and honour the fallen, and don’t forget to wear your poppy proudly.

When: November 11

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: If you’re looking for a good laugh, this could be a great option. The Grindstone is putting on a satirical musical of Premier Kenney’s “best summer ever,” set as an end-of-year university party. A political humorous play? We are sold on that!

When: Starts Wednesday, November 10

Where: 8406 Rue Marie-Anne Gaboury (91 Street)

Tickets: $30+, can be found here

What: Enjoy one of the most iconic albums of all time with a laser show of Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon at the Zeidler Dome at the Telus World of Science. Good tunes and flashy vibrant lights, now that’s a good Friday night and a great thing to do this week in Edmonton.

When: November 12

Where: 11211 142 Street NW

Cost: $14.95, tickets can be found here