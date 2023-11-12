9 fantastic things to do this week in Edmonton: November 13 to 17

It’s crazy to believe that November is already halfway over, but here we are, and there are plenty of incredible things to see and do in Edmonton this week.

From the Jonas Brothers to the Oilers and a massive ’90s dance party, check out everything going on around YEG.

What: Grab some friends and get ready to dance the night away at the Starlite Room with the Ultimate ’90s Dance Party! All night long, the DJ will be spinning tracks from 2 Unlimited, Technotronic, Aqua, Vengaboys, Fatboy Slim, Daft Punk, Salt N Pepa, Robyn, and so much more.

When: November 17

Where: Starlite Room — 10030 102nd Street NW

Cost: Tickets cost $10-15; get them here

What: Former Disney Channel darlings the Jonas Brothers are embarking on a massive tour across 18 countries, and they’ll be in Edmonton at Rogers Place this Tuesday. Songs from every album will be played, so you won’t want to miss out on this one!

When: November 14

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: Start at $154.70; get them here

What: Cheer on the Oilers this week as they take on the New York Islanders and Seattle Kraken at Rogers Place.

When: November 13 versus New York and November 15 vsrsus Seattle

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: Get tickets here

What: Hosts Mickey and Minnie Mouse will bring audiences on a journey through raging seas, snow-covered mountains, and the marigold bridge in Disney on Ice Presents: Into the Magic. This action-packed extravaganza features Disney’s Moana, Frozen, Coco and Beauty and the Beast, with other beloved Disney characters in eight fun-filled performances.

When: November 16 to 19

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

Cost: Tickets start at $38; get them here

What: Are you brave enough to learn the lore and trek through some of Fort Edmonton Park’s most haunted places? Paranormal Tours at Fort Edmonton Park are back by popular demand. Learn the fundamentals of conducting paranormal investigations using a variety of tools and techniques while exploring Fort Edmonton Park after dark.

When: From 7 to 10:30 pm on various dates from now until December 5

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Cost: $65; get tickets here

What: Kingston, Ontario-based rock group The Glorious Sons will be performing at the Edmonton Convention Centre this Friday.

When: November 17

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre

Tickets: Start at $78.85; get them here

What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s an insightful, entertaining, and lovely thing to do this week.

When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street

Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14; purchase online

What: From the team behind popular Edmonton spot Boxer, Coterie Wine Bar has an extensive wine menu with varieties from across Europe, South America, North America and more. Wine enthusiasts will love this cozy new bar that just opened in Old Strathcona.

Where: 10330 80th Avenue NW, Edmonton