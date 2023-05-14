7 amazing things to do this week in Edmonton: May 15 to 19

It’s looking like a hot one this week in Edmonton.

Whether you’re a fan of summer weather or would rather stay inside where it’s air-conditioned, we’ve put together a list of seven incredible things to get up to this week.

Just don’t forget to stay hydrated!

What: While we may not have the pretty cherry blossom trees that bloom every spring in places like Vancouver, Edmonton is home to its own fruit-bearing trees, and they’re finally blooming! Check out our roundup of some of the best places to see these beautiful natural displays this week.

What: The Canada-Wide Science Fair (CWSF) is the nation’s largest annual youth STEM event, bringing together young researchers and their projects from across the country’s over 100 regional STEM fairs in every province and territory.

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre (9797 Jasper Avenue)

When: May 17-19

Cost: Free

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? It’s sure going to be a lovely week to check it out!

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Eyemazy is a shop on Whyte Avenue where you can get incredible close-up shots of your eye’s iris and make them into art. Not only will you walk away with some stunning works of art, but you’ll definitely learn a thing or two about how the iris of your eye works.

Where: 10820 82nd Avenue NW

When: Open 10 am to 6 pm Wednesday through Sunday

Cost: Prices start at $44 for a 5″ x 7″ photo

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you. Not only is the building air-conditioned, but it’s also one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

What: Have you ever wanted to feel like you are in Jurassic Park? If so, Jurassic Forest near Gibbons is the place to be. You come face-to-face with prehistoric creatures like Stegosaurus and Triceratops throughout a two-kilometre trek on boardwalks. It can also be explored year-round, so you can see what a dinosaur would look like in the winter.

When: Open seven days a week from 9 am to 7 pm

Where: 23210 Township Road 564 #2, Gibbons, Alberta

Cost: $17 adult admission

What: This month, a massive exhibit of iconic and dazzling art pieces made of LEGO blocks is coming to the Telus World of Science in Edmonton. You can check out tons of contemporary artist Nathan Sawaya’s original pieces and reimagined world-famous art masterpieces.

When: May 5 to October 9

Where: Telus World of Science

Cost: $30.90 (includes Telus World of Science admission)