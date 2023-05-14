Events

7 amazing things to do this week in Edmonton: May 15 to 19

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
May 14 2023, 3:00 pm
7 amazing things to do this week in Edmonton: May 15 to 19
Gayla White/Shutterstock │ LisaBourgeault/Shutterstock
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Joe Avati - When I Was Your Age - Comedy Tour

Fri, June 16, 8:00pm

Joe Avati - When I Was Your Age - Comedy Tour
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

It’s looking like a hot one this week in Edmonton.

Whether you’re a fan of summer weather or would rather stay inside where it’s air-conditioned, we’ve put together a list of seven incredible things to get up to this week.

Just don’t forget to stay hydrated!

See the blooming trees

6 places to see gorgeous blooming flowers this spring in Edmonton

Nancy Kennedy/Shutterstock │ @districtedmonton/Instagram

What: While we may not have the pretty cherry blossom trees that bloom every spring in places like Vancouver, Edmonton is home to its own fruit-bearing trees, and they’re finally blooming! Check out our roundup of some of the best places to see these beautiful natural displays this week.

Canada-Wide Science Fair

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Youth Science Canada (@ysc.sjc)

What:  The Canada-Wide Science Fair (CWSF) is the nation’s largest annual youth STEM event, bringing together young researchers and their projects from across the country’s over 100 regional STEM fairs in every province and territory.

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre (9797 Jasper Avenue)
When: May 17-19
Cost: Free

Elk Island National Park


What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? It’s sure going to be a lovely week to check it out!

When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan
Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

Get a close-up shot of your iris

Allison Stephen/Daily Hive

What: Eyemazy is a shop on Whyte Avenue where you can get incredible close-up shots of your eye’s iris and make them into art. Not only will you walk away with some stunning works of art, but you’ll definitely learn a thing or two about how the iris of your eye works.

Where: 10820 82nd Avenue NW
When: Open 10 am to 6 pm Wednesday through Sunday
Cost: Prices start at $44 for a 5″ x 7″ photo

Check out the Royal Alberta Museum

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you. Not only is the building air-conditioned, but it’s also one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!
When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW
Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

See the Jurassic Forest

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jurassic Forest (@jurassicforest)

What: Have you ever wanted to feel like you are in Jurassic Park? If so, Jurassic Forest near Gibbons is the place to be. You come face-to-face with prehistoric creatures like Stegosaurus and Triceratops throughout a two-kilometre trek on boardwalks. It can also be explored year-round, so you can see what a dinosaur would look like in the winter.

When: Open seven days a week from 9 am to 7 pm
Where: 23210 Township Road 564 #2, Gibbons, Alberta
Cost: $17 adult admission

The Art of the Brick

This dazzling and iconic LEGO art exhibit is coming to Edmonton this May

@nathansawaya/Instagram

What: This month, a massive exhibit of iconic and dazzling art pieces made of LEGO blocks is coming to the Telus World of Science in Edmonton. You can check out tons of contemporary artist Nathan Sawaya’s original pieces and reimagined world-famous art masterpieces.

When: May 5 to October 9
Where: Telus World of Science
Cost: $30.90 (includes Telus World of Science admission)

Allison StephenAllison Stephen
+ Listed
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.