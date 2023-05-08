There’s a shop on Whyte Avenue where you can get incredible close-up shots of your eye’s iris and make them into art.

Eyemazy Iris Photography is a business that started in Germany in 2013 and rapidly grew into a global franchise. Its studio on Whyte Avenue is the first and only location Eyemazy has in Canada.

Rick Maisonneuve and his family opened the studio several months ago and have been incredibly busy. Before settling into their permanent location, you may have seen Maisonneuve and the team at local expos and fairs.

We stopped by Eyemazy for a photo, and boy, is it ever cool. The studio is gorgeous, and the staff is welcoming, friendly, and super knowledgeable.

Not only will you walk away with some stunning works of art, but you’ll definitely learn a thing or two about how the iris of your eye works.

The whole process is straightforward; sit still and rest your head in the photography machine, and the staff will take care of the rest.

Once your macro shot is taken, you’ll be shown a preview of the image, which is when you can choose whether to have your image printed into a picture, canvas, or on a shiny acrylic base.

Prices start at $44 for a 5″ x 7″ photo, but if you’re not ready to purchase your art, that’s no problem. Maisonneuve told Daily Hive that many people will stop in on a whim but later return with friends and family members once they learn what it’s all about.

Each print also comes with a digital copy. We got the 5″ x 7″ photo, and here is the result:

Pretty cool.

You can add up to five images onto one piece, so it’s a perfect place to create a one-of-a-kind family memento (don’t forget, Mother’s Day is just around the corner).

Overall, it’s definitely an experience worth checking out!

Address: 10820 82nd Avenue NW

