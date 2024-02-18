10 incredible things to do this week in Edmonton: February 19 to 23

We’re nearly through February, the sun is shining for longer, and it’s shaping up to be a fantastic week here in Edmonton.

Check out these 10 fantastic things to do around YEG this week, from tasty food and drink festivals to tons of hockey action at Rogers Place.

If you’re looking for things to do this Family Day Monday, we’ve got you covered here.

What: Discover a whole new world at the Edmonton Expo Centre this week with Immersive Disney Animation! Step inside your favourite Disney songs and scenes and see all of the iconic characters up close like never before.

When: February 15 to April 28

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW

Cost: $37; get tickets here

What: Every Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s insightful, entertaining, and a lovely thing to do this week!

When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street

Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here

Grab something tasty at the Sweet Treats and Latte Festival What: This tasty food festival in Old Strathcona is running all week long. More than 20 businesses are taking part this year with feature items ranging from $5 to $10 that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Pick up your “passport” from one of the Sweet Treats locations, collect stickers, and enter to win some awesome local prizes. When: February 10 to 25

Where: Various locations in Old Strathcona

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you’re all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14; purchase online

What: Head down to Rogers Place this week and cheer on the Oilers as they play twice at home this week! The Oilers will take on the Boston Bruins on Wednesday and the Minnesota Wild on Friday.

When: February 21 and 23

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Varies; get tickets here

What: Catch incredible views of our solar system at the University of Alberta’s Observatory. The observatory opens to the public every Thursday, and visitors are welcome to drop by any time during its visiting hours. Sessions are cancelled if the weather dips below -20°C, so keep an eye on the forecast if you plan on heading out.

When: Thursdays during visiting hours

Where: Department of Physics Astronomical Observatory — 11335 Saskatchewan Drive

What: With hundreds of wines of varying styles and flavours and a range of delicious bites, Winefest is an opportunity to find your new favourite drink! Tickets include an all-inclusive sampling of wines, hors d’oeuvres, and a take-home Riedel wine glass.

When: February 23 and 24

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre

Cost: Start at $126.55 — get tickets here

What: The WHL Battle of Alberta is ON this week as the Edmonton Oil Kings are set to take on the Calgary Hitmen this Wednesday.

When: February 21 at 11 am

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: $23.75; get tickets here

What: Catch Canadian indie rockers The Rural Alberta Advantage this Friday as they get set to play at Midway Music Hall.

When: February 23 at 7 pm

Where: Midway Music Hall — 6107 104th Street NW

Tickets: $46.18; get tickets here

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do this week in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here